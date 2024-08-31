IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The undefeated team on ovals this season in the NTT IndyCar Series remained dominant in qualifying at the Milwaukee Mile.

Team Penske swept the pole positions for the race weekend doubleheader at the 1.015-mile track where IndyCar is racing for the first time since 2015.

Scott McLaughlin turned a 162.341 mph lap (22.5082 seconds) in his No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet to earn the top qualifying spot for Saturday, and Josef Newgarden will start first Sunday after a 160.983 mph lap.

“The car’s been great like every oval we’ve gone to this season,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “A huge amount of effort to get to this point.”

Penske has swept all four oval races this year with McLaughlin, Newgarden and Will Power all reaching victory lane.

“It was a great run for the team to lock up the front row,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “The race is a totally different animal. I’m really excited to get into it, and I think we’re going to have good raceability.”

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Race 1 l Race 2

Power, who trails Alex Palou by 54 points in the championship standings with three races remaining, will start fifth in Race 1 and fourth for Race 2. His No. 12 Dallara Chevrolet will start both races ahead of Palou, whose his No. 10 Dallara-Honda will start 12th for Race 1 and 10th for Race 2.

There are seven drivers serving nine-position grid penalties in Race 1: Newgarden, Marcus Armstrong, Christian Rasmussen, Nolan Siegel, Conor Daly, Christian Lundgaard and Pietro Fittipaldi.

Here are the IndyCar starting lineups for the race weekend doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile, a 1.015-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, speed):

RACE 1 AT MILWAUKEE

ROW 1

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 22.5082 seconds, 162.341mph

2. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 22.6358, 161.426

ROW 2

3. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 22.7619, 160.531

4. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 22.7721, 160.460

ROW 3

5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 22.8169, 160.144

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 22.8720, 159.759

ROW 4

7. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 22.9697, 159.079

8. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 22.9817, 158.996

ROW 5

9. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 22.9922, 158.923

10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 23.0429, 158.574

ROW 6

11. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 22.6058, 161.640 (nine-position grid penalty)

12. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 23.0586, 158.466

ROW 7

13. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 23.1438, 157.882

14. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 23.1478, 157.855

ROW 8

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 23.3665, 156.378

16. (11) Armstrong, Marcus D/H/F 22.8316 160.041 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 9

17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 23.3910, 156.214

18. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 23.4468, 155.842

ROW 10

19. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 23.4738, 155.663

20. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 23.4739, 155.662

ROW 11

21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 23.5530, 155.139

22. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 23.5646, 155.063

ROW 12

23. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 23.2871, 156.911 (nine-position grid penalty)

24. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23.3218, 156.677 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 13

25. (78) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 23.3441, 156.528 (nine-position grid penalty)

26. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 23.7751, 153.690 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 14

27. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 24.1751, 151.147 (nine-position grid penalty)

RACE 2 AT MILWAUKEE

ROW 1

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 22.6980, 160.983

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 22.7080, 160.912

ROW 2

3. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 22.8085, 160.203

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 22.8462, 159.939

ROW 3

5. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 22.8538, 159.886

6. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 22.9780, 159.022

ROW 4

7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 23.0536, 158.500

8. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 23.0537, 158.500

ROW 5

9. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 23.0602, 158.455

10. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 23.1164, 158.070

ROW 6

11. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23.1223, 158.029

12. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 23.1697, 157.706

ROW 7

13. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 23.1742, 157.675

14. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 23.2114, 157.423

ROW 8

15. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 23.2750, 156.992

16. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 23.2862, 156.917

ROW 9

17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 23.2962, 156.850

18. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 23.3342, 156.594

ROW 10

19. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 23.3613, 156.413

20. (78) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 23.4080, 156.100

ROW 11

21. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 23.4241, 155.993

22. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 23.4630, 155.735

ROW 12

23. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 23.5776, 154.978

24. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 23.6228, 154.681

ROW 13

25. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 23.8450, 153.240

26. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 24.0050, 152.218

ROW 14

27. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 24.7289 147.762