IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The undefeated team on ovals this season in the NTT IndyCar Series remained dominant in qualifying at the Milwaukee Mile.
Team Penske swept the pole positions for the race weekend doubleheader at the 1.015-mile track where IndyCar is racing for the first time since 2015.
Scott McLaughlin turned a 162.341 mph lap (22.5082 seconds) in his No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet to earn the top qualifying spot for Saturday, and Josef Newgarden will start first Sunday after a 160.983 mph lap.
“The car’s been great like every oval we’ve gone to this season,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “A huge amount of effort to get to this point.”
Penske has swept all four oval races this year with McLaughlin, Newgarden and Will Power all reaching victory lane.
“It was a great run for the team to lock up the front row,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “The race is a totally different animal. I’m really excited to get into it, and I think we’re going to have good raceability.”
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Race 1 l Race 2
Power, who trails Alex Palou by 54 points in the championship standings with three races remaining, will start fifth in Race 1 and fourth for Race 2. His No. 12 Dallara Chevrolet will start both races ahead of Palou, whose his No. 10 Dallara-Honda will start 12th for Race 1 and 10th for Race 2.
There are seven drivers serving nine-position grid penalties in Race 1: Newgarden, Marcus Armstrong, Christian Rasmussen, Nolan Siegel, Conor Daly, Christian Lundgaard and Pietro Fittipaldi.
Here are the IndyCar starting lineups for the race weekend doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile, a 1.015-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, speed):
RACE 1 AT MILWAUKEE
ROW 1
1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 22.5082 seconds, 162.341mph
2. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 22.6358, 161.426
ROW 2
3. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 22.7619, 160.531
4. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 22.7721, 160.460
ROW 3
5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 22.8169, 160.144
6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 22.8720, 159.759
ROW 4
7. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 22.9697, 159.079
8. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 22.9817, 158.996
ROW 5
9. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 22.9922, 158.923
10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 23.0429, 158.574
ROW 6
11. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 22.6058, 161.640 (nine-position grid penalty)
12. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 23.0586, 158.466
ROW 7
13. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 23.1438, 157.882
14. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 23.1478, 157.855
ROW 8
15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 23.3665, 156.378
16. (11) Armstrong, Marcus D/H/F 22.8316 160.041 (nine-position grid penalty)
ROW 9
17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 23.3910, 156.214
18. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 23.4468, 155.842
ROW 10
19. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 23.4738, 155.663
20. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 23.4739, 155.662
ROW 11
21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 23.5530, 155.139
22. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 23.5646, 155.063
ROW 12
23. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 23.2871, 156.911 (nine-position grid penalty)
24. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23.3218, 156.677 (nine-position grid penalty)
ROW 13
25. (78) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 23.3441, 156.528 (nine-position grid penalty)
26. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 23.7751, 153.690 (nine-position grid penalty)
ROW 14
27. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 24.1751, 151.147 (nine-position grid penalty)
RACE 2 AT MILWAUKEE
ROW 1
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 22.6980, 160.983
2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 22.7080, 160.912
ROW 2
3. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 22.8085, 160.203
4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 22.8462, 159.939
ROW 3
5. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 22.8538, 159.886
6. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 22.9780, 159.022
ROW 4
7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 23.0536, 158.500
8. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 23.0537, 158.500
ROW 5
9. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 23.0602, 158.455
10. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 23.1164, 158.070
ROW 6
11. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23.1223, 158.029
12. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 23.1697, 157.706
ROW 7
13. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 23.1742, 157.675
14. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 23.2114, 157.423
ROW 8
15. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 23.2750, 156.992
16. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 23.2862, 156.917
ROW 9
17. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 23.2962, 156.850
18. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 23.3342, 156.594
ROW 10
19. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 23.3613, 156.413
20. (78) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 23.4080, 156.100
ROW 11
21. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 23.4241, 155.993
22. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 23.4630, 155.735
ROW 12
23. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 23.5776, 154.978
24. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 23.6228, 154.681
ROW 13
25. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 23.8450, 153.240
26. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 24.0050, 152.218
ROW 14
27. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 24.7289 147.762