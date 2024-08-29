IndyCar at Milwaukee: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
The NTT IndyCar Series will return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time in nine years and with a flourish: A doubleheader race weekend that will kick off a stretch of three oval races to end the 2024 season.
With Nashville Superspeedway playing host to the Sept. 15 season finale, this will be the first time in 14 years that an IndyCar season has ended with three consecutive oval races.
And the 250-lap races Saturday (5:40 p.m. ET, Peacock) and Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA and Peacock) will mark the first time that IndyCar has raced at the Milwaukee Mile since 2015.
Among the 27 drivers entered in the race, there are five with previous IndyCar experience at the track: Scott Dixon (12 starts) Will Power (seven), Graham Rahal (seven), Josef Negarden (four) and Katherine Legge (two).
There are two active drivers with wins at Milwaukee: Dixon in 2009 and Power in 2014. Rahal and Newgarden also have top fives at the 1.015-mile oval.
Championship leader Alex Palou will make his Milwaukee debut with a 54-point lead over Power. Palou can clinch his third championship in four seasons if he’s ahead by 55 points after Sunday’s race, but Power enters with the momentum of a victory at Portland.
Legge will return in the No. 51 Dallara-Honda for Dale Coyne Racing this weekend, and Ed Carpenter has stepped out of the No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet for rookie Christian Rasmussen, who will make his IndyCar oval debut at an historic track.
Milwaukee played host to its first auto race in 1903 and the first of 113 IndyCar races in 1939.
Power will be making his 300th IndyCar start, becoming only the 10th driver to reach the milestone.
Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon will make his 400th career start, joining Mario Andretti (407) as the only drivers with at least 400. Dixon is on pace to break the record at next year’s Indy 500.
Here are the details for the IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s race weekend (all times are ET):
INDYCAR MILWAUKEE START TIMES
TV: Saturday’s broadcast will begin at 5:40 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Sunday’s broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock.
Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)
INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.
COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 6:01 p.m. Saturday, 2:56 p.m. Sunday
GREEN FLAG: 6:05 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday
RACE DISTANCE: The races are 250 laps (253.75 miles) on a 1.015-mile oval in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag Saturday for Race 1. For Sunday, it’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 2% chance of rainit’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the green flag for Race 2.
PRACTICE: Friday, 3:45 p.m (Peacock)
QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. (Peacock)
ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27 cars entered at Milwaukee
INDY NXT RACE: Saturday, 3:55 p.m., Peacock
INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 17 cars entered in the Indy NXT race
INDYCAR HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250s WEEKEND SCHEDULE
(All times are ET)
Friday, Aug. 30
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Indy NXT practice
3:45-6 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)
Saturday, Aug. 31
1-1:45 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying
2:15-3:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)
3:55 p.m.: Indy NXT race (Peacock)
6 p.m.: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 (Peacock)
Sunday, Sept. 1
3 p.m.: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 (USA, Peacock)
