Kyle Larson adds USAC Midget races to 2024 schedule

  • Dan Beaver,
Published November 15, 2024 05:00 PM
USAC Racing / Chad Warner Photo

After finishing sixth in the NASCAR Cup points standings, Kyle Larson has added three USAC National Midget races to his 2024 racing schedule in November. All three races will be held in his home state of California.

Larson confirmed his entry to Midget Madness at Merced Speedway on November 23, the November Classic at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26, and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway on November 30.

The car will be prepared by Silva Motorsports and Larson will have Tyler Courtney as a teammate. Courtney will race the final seven USAC National Midget races of the season with Paul Silva as well as the 2025 Chili Bowl.

Larson will be joined at Bakersfield and Ventura by Kyle Busch, who will be warming up in those events before making his Chili Bowl debut in January 2025.

Larson has victories on all three tracks. He has won three times at Merced. He won the 2019 November Classic and finished second in that race in 2020. And he has three Turkey Night Grand Prix wins with the most recent coming in 2019.

After running these three USAC Midget races, Larson will travel to Perth Australia to race in the High Limit Sprint Car Series’ first events held outside of the United States.