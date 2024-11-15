Kyle Busch will make Chili Bowl debut in 2025, warming up at Bakersfield and Ventura

Kyle Busch will make his Chili Bowl debut in 2025 in a midget sponsored by FloRacing at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an indoor quarter-mile clay track.

“The Cup season may be over, but the racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months,” Kyle Busch said in a news release. “The Chili Bowl is a legendary event and has always been on my wish list. To be able to compete there, and then alongside my son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout, is making this year one to remember.”

Busch will seek to gain some midget experience later this year before tackling the Chili Bowl. He is scheduled to race in USAC-sponsored events at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26, 2024 and Ventura Raceway on November 30, 2024.

These will not be his first laps around the Tulsa track. He first raced there in January 2022 in the Non-Wing Outlaw division. He returned to that race for last year’s edition, which was held on New Year’s Eve. Busch failed to advance to the A-Main in either race. Before debuting in the Chili Bowl, Busch will race again in the Shootout with his son, Brexton Busch.

“This year, I decided to go run the Chili Bowl,” Busch said in a video posted at FloRacing.com. “With all the dirt racing I’ve been doing the last couple of years with Brexton, running in the Tulsa Shootout, I got my feet wet, more and more with the realm of these cars, but this will be the first time really behind the wheel of a midget there, so that’s going to be interesting. But nothing competes or compares with the atmosphere or the size of the event.”

Brexton has qualified for one feature race in four Shootout attempts, finishing 12th in the Junior Division Feature last year.

As for Busch’s expectations, he admits to the difficulty of making the A-Main but jokingly added in a post on X.com, formerly Twitter, “I can’t do much worse than Larson last year.”

Larson crashed twice and failed to lock into Saturday’s Feature race.