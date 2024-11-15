 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek helps Poland oust host Spain from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Lizzie Deignan
Former cycling world champion Lizzie Deignan to retire at the end of next season
Yuma Kagiyama
Yuma Kagiyama leads at Grand Prix Finland, nears Final berth

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorst_241115.jpg
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
nbc_nd_religiouslibertyfeature_241115.jpg
Inside Notre Dame’s support of religious liberty
nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek helps Poland oust host Spain from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Lizzie Deignan
Former cycling world champion Lizzie Deignan to retire at the end of next season
Yuma Kagiyama
Yuma Kagiyama leads at Grand Prix Finland, nears Final berth

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorst_241115.jpg
Better for Bronny to spend most time in G League?
nbc_nd_religiouslibertyfeature_241115.jpg
Inside Notre Dame’s support of religious liberty
nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Busch will make Chili Bowl debut in 2025, warming up at Bakersfield and Ventura

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 15, 2024 11:39 AM
Chili Bowl Kyle Busch No. 51.jpg

FloRacing.com

Kyle Busch will make his Chili Bowl debut in 2025 in a midget sponsored by FloRacing at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an indoor quarter-mile clay track.

“The Cup season may be over, but the racing season is still in full swing with the biggest events on dirt taking place over the next couple of months,” Kyle Busch said in a news release. “The Chili Bowl is a legendary event and has always been on my wish list. To be able to compete there, and then alongside my son Brexton at the Tulsa Shootout, is making this year one to remember.”

Busch will seek to gain some midget experience later this year before tackling the Chili Bowl. He is scheduled to race in USAC-sponsored events at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26, 2024 and Ventura Raceway on November 30, 2024.

These will not be his first laps around the Tulsa track. He first raced there in January 2022 in the Non-Wing Outlaw division. He returned to that race for last year’s edition, which was held on New Year’s Eve. Busch failed to advance to the A-Main in either race. Before debuting in the Chili Bowl, Busch will race again in the Shootout with his son, Brexton Busch.

“This year, I decided to go run the Chili Bowl,” Busch said in a video posted at FloRacing.com. “With all the dirt racing I’ve been doing the last couple of years with Brexton, running in the Tulsa Shootout, I got my feet wet, more and more with the realm of these cars, but this will be the first time really behind the wheel of a midget there, so that’s going to be interesting. But nothing competes or compares with the atmosphere or the size of the event.”

Brexton has qualified for one feature race in four Shootout attempts, finishing 12th in the Junior Division Feature last year.

As for Busch’s expectations, he admits to the difficulty of making the A-Main but jokingly added in a post on X.com, formerly Twitter, “I can’t do much worse than Larson last year.”

Larson crashed twice and failed to lock into Saturday’s Feature race.

2023 Chili Bowl News
Buddy Kofoid earns best career Chili Bowl result, turns his eyes on the Outlaws
Justin Grant is grinding his way into the record book
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main (NASCAR Talk)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. latest Cup driver to enter Chili Bowl Nationals (Dustin)
Kyle Larson to race 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals
2024 Chili Bowl entry list features 62 rookies in field of 320