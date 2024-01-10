Ricky Stenhouse Jr. latest Cup driver to enter Chili Bowl Nationals

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the second Cup driver this week to enter the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Stenhouse’s late entry came a day after Kyle Larson entered the midget car event, which he has won twice.

The Chili Bowl Nationals, one of the premier midget car events, continues through Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Chase Briscoe raced Monday and will compete again Saturday.

Larson will run Thursday, seeking a spot in Saturday night’s main event. Stenhouse will compete Friday and seek to make Saturday’s feature race.

This will be Stenhouse’s 17th Chili Bowl Nationals. He’s made the feature race eight times.

“Really looking forward to getting back to Chili Bowl,” Stenhouse told FloRacing.com, which is broadcasting the Chili Bowl Nationals. “Obviously, took last year off and I missed it. I was sitting on the couch watching this week, and my wife looked at me and said, I can tell you really want to go; just go.”

Both Stenhouse and Larson will compete for Keith Kunz Motorsports, the midget car team that sparked the careers of Larson and Christopher Bell.

