 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games
NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400
Lucas Oil expands support of Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games
NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400
Lucas Oil expands support of Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Chili Bowl entry list features 62 rookies in field of 320

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published December 18, 2023 02:32 PM
Chili Bowl 2024 Logan Seavey Cannon McIntosh.jpg

ChiliBowl.com

More than 300 entries are listed for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins with practice January 7 followed by five nights of qualification features and the A-Main scheduled for January 13th. This is the 10th time that more than 300 drivers will start the unofficial kickoff to the dirt track season.

Bolstered by 62 rookie contenders, (nearly 20 percent of the field), the 2024 entry list shows 320 drivers five days after December 14th’s deadline for entry. The 2023 entry list featured 350 drivers despite the defection of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who complained at the time about the size of the purse.

Even with the absence of Larson and Bell, six drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to make an appearance.

Headlined by Chase Briscoe, who is making his ninth appearance, the premiere stock car series will also be represented by current drivers Carson Hocevar, Josh Bilicki, and JJ Yeley. NBC NASCAR commentator Dillon Welch is also participating.

Last week, Alex Bowman announced he will scale back on non-NASCAR races after suffering a back injury in High Limit Sprint car race that forced him to miss three Cup races, but his No. 55K midget is entered with a driver still to be determined.

Last year, two female drivers advanced through the Alphabet Soup features to make the A-Main. Jade Avedisian finished 18th and Kaylee Bryson was one lap down in 22nd. In 2024, at least six female racers will attempt to make the big show with Avedisian joined by Taylor Reimer, Harli White, and Mariah Ede highlighting the list.

With Rico Abreu not yet announced for the 2024 Chili Bowl, Logan Seavey is the only former winner since 2009 challenging to repeat. Notably, the 2009 winner Sammy Swindell will attempt to add to his record-setting five Chili Bowl wins.

Seavey is also one of two preliminary night winners from last year returning in 2024. Seavey won Night 5’s feature to advance directly into the A-Main. Hank Davis also returns after winning Night 2.

2023 Chili Bowl Coverage

Logan Seavey wins 2023 Chili Bowl after years of disappointment
Keith Kunz Motorsports developing a strong 2023 Chili Bowl run
Ashton Torgerson describes terrifying Chili Bowl crash
Rico Abreu ties record with eighth qualification night win
Over 350 entrants in 2023 Chili Bowl Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell absence