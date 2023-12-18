2024 Chili Bowl entry list features 62 rookies in field of 320

More than 300 entries are listed for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins with practice January 7 followed by five nights of qualification features and the A-Main scheduled for January 13th. This is the 10th time that more than 300 drivers will start the unofficial kickoff to the dirt track season.

Bolstered by 62 rookie contenders, (nearly 20 percent of the field), the 2024 entry list shows 320 drivers five days after December 14th’s deadline for entry. The 2023 entry list featured 350 drivers despite the defection of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who complained at the time about the size of the purse.

Even with the absence of Larson and Bell, six drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to make an appearance.

Headlined by Chase Briscoe, who is making his ninth appearance, the premiere stock car series will also be represented by current drivers Carson Hocevar, Josh Bilicki, and JJ Yeley. NBC NASCAR commentator Dillon Welch is also participating.

Last week, Alex Bowman announced he will scale back on non-NASCAR races after suffering a back injury in High Limit Sprint car race that forced him to miss three Cup races, but his No. 55K midget is entered with a driver still to be determined.

Last year, two female drivers advanced through the Alphabet Soup features to make the A-Main. Jade Avedisian finished 18th and Kaylee Bryson was one lap down in 22nd. In 2024, at least six female racers will attempt to make the big show with Avedisian joined by Taylor Reimer, Harli White, and Mariah Ede highlighting the list.

With Rico Abreu not yet announced for the 2024 Chili Bowl, Logan Seavey is the only former winner since 2009 challenging to repeat. Notably, the 2009 winner Sammy Swindell will attempt to add to his record-setting five Chili Bowl wins.

Seavey is also one of two preliminary night winners from last year returning in 2024. Seavey won Night 5’s feature to advance directly into the A-Main. Hank Davis also returns after winning Night 2.

