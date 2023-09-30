 Skip navigation
MotoGP announces provisional 2024 schedule

Published September 30, 2023 11:19 AM

With a record 22 rounds in 18 countries as the series celebrates its 75th anniversary, a provisional 2024 MotoGP schedule has been announced.

The season will start with the Qatar GP at the Lusail International circuit on March 10th and end on November 17 at the Circuit Ricardo Torma with the Valencian GP.

Two of the rounds, the Portuguese GP on March 24 and second-ever Indian GP on September 22 are still in contract negotiations. The Kazakhstan GP on June 16 is subject to contract approval and homologation.

Some changes to the schedule have been made to create more efficient routes and geographical nodes. There will be 11 races before and after an almost one-month break for summer that comes between the German GP on July 7 and British GP on August 4.

The schedule will be spread out over the first four rounds with Qatar followed by a European round in Portugal before the series heads to the Americas with a race in Argentina and the American GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on April 14.

From there, the series will return to Europe for four rounds including the relocated Catalan GP on May 26.

The Sokol International Racetrack in Kazakhstan will become the 75th venue to host a MotoGP in its 75th anniversary and then MotoGP heads back to Europe for the next six rounds.

India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia will take the action to Asia and the Pacific Rim before the season finale in Spain.

In addition, the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary has been announced as a reserve event.

MotoGP 2024 Provisional calendar.jpg

MotoGP.com