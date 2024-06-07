Friday NASCAR schedule at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR will have a 50-minute practice session for both the Cup and Xfinity Series on Friday at Sonoma Raceway.

Both practice sessions will prepare teams for qualifying on Saturday at the road course. The Xfinity Series races Saturday evening. The Cup Series races Sunday afternoon.

Sonoma Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees with wind gusts of 10-15 mph.

Friday, June 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

1 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity