Friday NASCAR schedule at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR will have a 50-minute practice session for both the Cup and Xfinity Series on Friday at Sonoma Raceway.
Both practice sessions will prepare teams for qualifying on Saturday at the road course. The Xfinity Series races Saturday evening. The Cup Series races Sunday afternoon.
Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the pole and the victory last year at Sonoma Raceway.
Sonoma Raceway weekend schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees with wind gusts of 10-15 mph.
Friday, June 7
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West
- 1 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 2 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice (No TV)
- 3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (No TV)
- 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; FloRacing)