Friday NASCAR schedule at Sonoma Raceway

  
Published June 7, 2024 05:00 AM

NASCAR will have a 50-minute practice session for both the Cup and Xfinity Series on Friday at Sonoma Raceway.

Both practice sessions will prepare teams for qualifying on Saturday at the road course. The Xfinity Series races Saturday evening. The Cup Series races Sunday afternoon.

Sonoma Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees with wind gusts of 10-15 mph.

Friday, June 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West
  • 1 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice (No TV)
  • 3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (No TV)
  • 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; FloRacing)