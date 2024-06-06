IndyCar at Road America: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Another wild race in Detroit brought a return to normalcy in the NTT IndyCar championship hunt.

Heading into Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, six-time champion Scott Dixon has claimed the lead in the points standings as the first multiple winner in 2024. In addition to having won in 22 consecutive seasons, the Chip Ganassi Racing star now has a record18 seasons with multiple victories. A.J. Foyt is the only other IndyCar driver who can claim 18 winning seasons

Dixon, who leads teammate Alex Palou by 18 points, has two victories at Road America (the last in 2020) and an average finish of 6.8 on the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Since IndyCar returned to Road America in 2016, eight of the nine races have won by either Ganassi or Team Penske drivers.

Palou won at Road America in his two championship seasons (last year and 2021), and two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden’s 2022 victory at Road America is among his five podiums at the track (including a 2018 win).

Dixon, Palou and Newgarden are the only active IndyCar drivers with multiple victories at Road Ameria.

Here are the details for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR ROAD AMERICA GP START TIMES

TV: Sunday, June 9, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:38 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday 4 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 11:10 a.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 12:15 p.m. warmup (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:25 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) on a 14-turn, 4.014-mile street course in downtown Detroit.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate for the weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set is available in the weekend’s first session for teams fielding a rookie driver. Indy NXT: Three new sets to be used during the race weekend.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass, which delivers roughly 50 extra horsepower, is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. (Indy NXT: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with an 11% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27-car field in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 21-car field.

INDY ROAD AMERICA GP WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

9-9:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: USF2000 practice

10:20-10:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

11-11:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying 1

12:30-1 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying 1

1:15-1:45 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

2-2:30 p.m. USF2000 qualifying 2

4-5:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

5:30-6:20 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

9-9:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying 2

9:50-10:35 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: IndCar practice (Peacock)

12:15 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 2

1:20-2 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

2:30-3 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3:25-4:55 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

5-5:50 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

6:05-6:45 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

9:50-10:40 a.m.: Radical Cup Race 3

11-11:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

12:15-12:45 p.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock)

1:15 p.m.: Indy NXT Race (20 laps/55 minutes, Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: XPEL Grand Prix (55 laps/222.64 miles, NBC, Peacock)

