Anthony Alfredo joining Beard Motorsports for 2024 Cup starts

Beard Motorsports has announced that Anthony Alfredo will join the team for select Cup Series races in 2024.

Alfredo, who returns to Our Motorsports in Xfinity, will start the year by attempting to qualify for the sold-out Daytona 500. Alfredo’s schedule will also include the spring Talladega race.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Alfredo said in a statement. “Every driver that runs stock cars wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Daytona 500. I’ve been blessed to race at this level against drivers that are childhood heroes of mine.

“This opportunity with the Beard family is very exciting. They have always fielded great cars in these superspeedway races, so I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of their No. 62 Chevrolet.”

Beard Motorsports confirmed that it will also field an entry in the summer race at Daytona and the fall race at Talladega. The team did not announce the driver for these events.

Beard Motorsports has competed in 26 Cup events since the 2017 season. Brendan Gaughan started the first 17 races for the team while scoring four top-10 finishes.

Justin Allgaier (one start), Austin Hill (five starts) and Noah Gragson (three starts) have all driven for Beard Motorsports. Gragson’s fifth-place finish in the 2022 summer race at Daytona is the team’s best finish.

“The 2024 season marks our eighth year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports, in a statement. “It’s surreal to even be referencing year number eight. This race team is a passion project for all of us. My dad loved the sport and it’s a passion that we now share as a family. It’s what drives this team.”