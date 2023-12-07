 Skip navigation
Anthony Alfredo returning to Our Motorsports for 2024 Xfinity season

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:50 AM

Anthony Alfredo will return to Our Motorsports in 2024 as he takes on the 33-race Xfinity Series season.

Alfredo will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet as he takes on his third consecutive full-time Xfinity schedule. Dude Wipes will move to Our Motorsports with Alfredo to serve as one of his primary partners, starting with the season opener at Daytona.

Alfredo last drove for Our Motorsports during the 2022 Xfinity season. He controlled the No. 23 Chevrolet as part of the team’s three-driver lineup. Alfredo posted four top-10 finishes and one top five. He also started from pole at Portland.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said in a statement.

“Chris (Our), Mary, Vic and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program. We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”

Alfredo spent last season with BJ McLeod Motorsports. He posted two top-10 finishes in the No. 78 Chevrolet. Team owner BJ McLeod announced after the season that Alfredo would not return as he pursued other opportunities.