NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules for 2024

The 2023 NASCAR season has ended with Ben Rhodes, Cole Custer and Ryan Blaney celebrating championships. The time has come to focus on where and when the three national NASCAR series will race in 2024.

The Cup season starts with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 4. There will be one week off and then all three national series will be in action at Daytona on Feb. 16-18.

There will be a two-week break for the 2024 Olympics, which take place from July 26 to Aug. 11. The final four races of the Cup regular season will take place after the break.

The Cup season finale will now take place on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Here are the 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules:

Cup Series

There are multiple changes to the Cup schedule for 2024. The biggest is the addition of Iowa. The .875-mile track will host its first Cup event on June 16. This race will kick off NBC Sports’ portion of the broadcast schedule.

Next season will see the return of the oval configuration of Indianapolis after three seasons on the road course. This will be the final race before the Olympic break.

The playoffs will lose Darlington as it moves to the regular-season finale. In Darlington’s place will be Atlanta, which kicks off the Round of 16. Watkins Glen will also move into the first round of the playoffs.

Xfinity Series

The Xfinity season includes two big changes. Bristol will be the regular-season finale for the first time since 2021. Kansas will take over as the opening race of the playoffs.

The other big change is that Talladega will host a second race after only hosting one in 2023. Talladega’s second date will replace Texas in the opening round of the playoffs.

The second round of the playoffs will remain the same as this season. Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville will host the races that determine the Championship 4.

Truck Series

The Truck season starts at Daytona on Friday, Feb. 16. Like Cup and Xfinity, the season continues the following week at Atlanta.

The first round of the playoffs will feature a change. IRP will move into the regular season after two seasons in the playoffs. Milwaukee will host the first playoff race. Bristol and Kansas will make up the rest of the first round.

The second round of the playoffs also has a change. Homestead is no longer the Round of 8 elimination race. It is now the second race of the round. The Truck Series will close out the Round of 8 at Martinsville for the first time since 2021.