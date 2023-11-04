Live Truck Series updates from Phoenix Raceway
Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar are competing for a Truck championship.
AVONDALE, Ariz. – The Craftsman Truck Series season ends Friday night with the championship race at Phoenix (10 p.m. ET on FS1).
Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger will take the green flag for the start of 150 laps around the 1-mile track. Only one of them will achieve the ultimate goal of winning a Truck Series championship.
Ben Rhodes has the most Championship 4 experience in this year’s field of eligible drivers. He won the title in 2021 and finished second behind Zane Smith last season.
Enfinger is the only other driver with Championship 4 experience. He finished fourth in 2020 while Sheldon Creed won the title. Hocevar and Heim are making their first appearances in the Championship 4.
Follow along for live updates throughout Friday’s championship event at Phoenix.
The caution has flown at Phoenix Raceway.
An incident involving Chris Hacker and Marco Andretti was the cause for the yellow. Hacker had to climb from the No. 30 after it sustained race-ending damage.
Andretti worked his way back to pit road so the No. 7 team could examine the front of the truck. He was not able to continue in the race.
Corey Heim was the leader at the time of the incident. Zane Smith was in second. Behind him was stage 1 winner Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar and Taylor Gray.
Championship contender Grant Enfinger was in seventh at the time of the incident. Ben Rhodes was in 13th after spending extra time on pit road for adjustments.
One stage is complete at Phoenix Raceway.
Ty Majeski won the opening stage after taking the lead from Corey Heim at the start of the race and leading the first 45 laps.
Heim ended the stage second. He was followed by Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez, Chase Purdy, Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger and Taylor Gray.
Stage points do not matter to Heim, Rhodes, Hocevar and Enfinger. Their only goal is to finish the race ahead of the other Championship 4 contenders.
The Truck Series drivers have completed 30 laps at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Majeski has led them all.
The ThorSport driver took the lead from pole-sitter Corey Heim at the start of the race. He then held off Heim on the restart after an early caution for Stewart Friesen.
Heim, the regular-season champion, continues to race in second. He is two seconds behind Majeski. Ben Rhodes is in fourth after losing position to Zane Smith.
Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger have both cracked the top 10. They run eighth and ninth as the end of stage 1 approaches.
The caution has flown for the first time at Phoenix Raceway.
Stewart Friesen was the cause of the incident. Derek Kraus got loose in the No. 77. He chased the Truck up the hill but made contact with the rear of Friesen’s No. 52. This sent the Toyota spinning.
Ty Majeski was in the lead at the time of the caution. Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez and Zane Smith rounded out the top five. Carson Hocevar was 13th and Grant Enfinger was 19th. Enfinger moved up to 16th after the caution.
The final race of the Truck Series season has officially begun with Corey Heim taking the green flag.
Heim started on the inside with Ty Majeski in the outside lane. Once Heim entered the restart zone, he lost his spot to Majeski. Ben Rhodes moved from fifth into third after diving to the bottom of the track.
The drivers continued to make aggressive moves throughout the field, going three- and four-wide in the opening two laps.
Once the field settled, Majeski kept his spot at the front of the pack. Heim and Rhodes raced behind him. Carson Hocevar remained in 13th where he started the race. Grant Enfinger fell from 17th to 19th.
GMS Racing is not the only organization shutting down its Truck Series operation after Friday’s season finale. Kyle Busch Motorsports will also run its final race after Kyle Busch sold his Truck team, Rowdy Manufacturing and his 77,000-square foot facility to Spire Motorsports.
KBM holds the Truck Series records for most wins (100) and most wins in a single season (14 in 2014). KBM has won the owner championship seven times and the driver championship twice. Christopher Bell won the title in 2017. Erik Jones won the title in 2015.
KBM will close out its tenure in the Truck Series with Chase Purdy in the No. 4 Chevrolet and Jack Wood in the No. 51 Chevrolet. The team also has an alliance with Rev Racing and the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by Nick Sanchez.
Championship contender Corey Heim will lead the Truck Series field to the green flag for Friday’s championship race (10 p.m. ET on FS1).
Heim won the pole with a lap of 136.654 mph. This is his fourth pole of the season and his first since Mid-Ohio in July. Heim won this road course race after starting from pole and leading 30 laps.
Ty Majeski will line up second with a lap of 136.571 mph. Majeski is followed by Nick Sanchez (136.415 mph), Zane Smith (136.199 mph) and Chase Purdy (135.931 mph).
Ben Rhodes is the next Championship 4 driver. He qualified sixth with a lap of 135.823 mph. Rhodes has started inside the top 10 in all nine of his Phoenix starts.
Carson Hocevar in 13th (135.181 mph) and Grant Enfinger in 17th (134. 509 mph) are the other two Championship 4 drivers.
Keith McGee in the No. 33 Ford and Spencer Boyd in the No. 12 Chevrolet were the two drivers that did not qualify for Friday night’s race.
The green flag for Friday’s race is scheduled to wave at 10:11 p.m. ET.
An important detail to note is that none of these four championship-eligible drivers have to win Friday’s race. They just have to finish ahead of the others. This is something that Ben Rhodes did in 2021.
Rhodes did not win the season finale at Phoenix in his championship season. He finished third behind race-winner Chandler Smith and runner-up Stewart Friesen. Neither driver was in the Championship 4. Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton all finished behind Rhodes and fell short of their championship goals.
None of this year’s Championship 4 drivers have won at Phoenix in the Truck Series. Rhodes’ best finish is second last season. Heim’s best is seventh last season. Enfinger’s best is fourth in 2018. Hocevar’s best is ninth in 2021.
Additional storylines to watch
--Friday marks the end of an era in NASCAR. GMS Racing will close out a tenure in the Truck Series that started in 2013 and featured 45 wins and two championships. The goal for the team is to go out on a high note.
GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger is one of the remaining championship-eligible drivers. He will have an opportunity to win his second championship with GMS, his first in the Truck Series. Enfinger won the 2015 ARCA championship with GMS.
Enfinger has three wins on the season, tied for the second-most in the series. He has led 232 laps this season, the second-most of his career. If he can add to these statistics, he will have the opportunity to deliver one final celebration to his team.
--Rhodes has experienced the highs and lows of being in the Championship 4. He won the title in 2021 and then lost it the following season after being passed by Zane Smith with fewer than five laps to go. This is something that he does not want to experience again in his third Championship 4 appearance.
“We won one, and then we lost one,” Rhodes said during Championship 4 Media Day. “I knew what it felt like finally — just terrible. I don’t want to feel like that again. You better believe that we’re going to do everything we can this race.
“The dejection you feel carries with you for so long, especially when it’s a late-race restart. Three laps. You’re looking at less than a minute and a half between knowing if you are the champion or aren’t. It’s incredible. It’s hard to put into words really what that is and the range of emotions that you experience from the drop of that final green flag.”