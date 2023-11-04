Live Truck Series updates from Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. – The Craftsman Truck Series season ends Friday night with the championship race at Phoenix (10 p.m. ET on FS1).

Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger will take the green flag for the start of 150 laps around the 1-mile track. Only one of them will achieve the ultimate goal of winning a Truck Series championship.

Ben Rhodes has the most Championship 4 experience in this year’s field of eligible drivers. He won the title in 2021 and finished second behind Zane Smith last season.

Enfinger is the only other driver with Championship 4 experience. He finished fourth in 2020 while Sheldon Creed won the title. Hocevar and Heim are making their first appearances in the Championship 4.

