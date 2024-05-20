 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy baseball hitters with two-strike swing changes
usopen_trophy_1920_carry.jpg
U.S. Open exemption categories: How players qualify for Pinehurst
PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele reaches world No. 2; Bryson DeChambeau leaps in rankings

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240520.jpg
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
nbc_dps_mingame7_240520.jpg
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy baseball hitters with two-strike swing changes
usopen_trophy_1920_carry.jpg
U.S. Open exemption categories: How players qualify for Pinehurst
PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele reaches world No. 2; Bryson DeChambeau leaps in rankings

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240520.jpg
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
nbc_dps_mingame7_240520.jpg
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers from NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro

  
Published May 20, 2024 12:19 PM

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — It has been a challenging season for the Team Penske driver, who is outside a playoff spot at the midway point of the regular season. He dominated Sunday night’s race, leading 199 of the 200 laps to score his second career All-Star victory.

Chris Buescher — In the last three weeks, he lost at Kansas by .001 seconds, was leading late at Darlington before he was wrecked and finished third in the All-Star Race. He’s consistently running at the front. Seems only a matter of time before he wins his first race of the season.

Kyle Larson — A few hours after qualifying fifth for this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 (airing on NBC and Peacock), Larson finished fourth in the All-Star Race.

Bubba Wallace — He did a masterful job of keeping Joey Logano from lapping him for several laps before the break at the halfway point and went on to finish sixth.

Corey Heim — He won Saturday’s Truck race for his eighth victory in 51 career series starts and third win of the year.

Brenden Queen — The short track driver known as “Butterbean” made his series debut and finished fourth a year. It came a year after he won the CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — It has been a struggle this season for the Richard Childress Racing driver who was punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the All-Star Race for an incident on the second lap with Stenhouse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His All-Star experience lasted two laps after retaliatory contact from Kyle Busch sent him into the wall. With no tunnel to leave the infield, Stenhouse waited for Busch after the race. As they disagreed with what happened on the track, Stenhouse punched Busch, starting a melee.