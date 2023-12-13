Noah Gragson joining Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup program in 2024

Noah Gragson will be back in the Cup Series in 2024 as he joins Stewart-Haas Racing on a full-time basis.

Gragson signed a multi-year deal to drive the No. 10 after Aric Almirola departed the Cup Series to take on a part-time Xfinity schedule. Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer will guide the No. 10 team once again.

Gragson enters the 2024 season with 39 Cup starts, one top-10 finish and one top five. He also has 13 wins in Xfinity and two wins in Truck. He will return to Cup while joining Ford Performance for the first time.

“Noah deserves to be in the NASCAR Cup Series and we’re very happy to have him as the driver of our No. 10 Ford Mustang,” said team co-owner Tony Stewart in a statement.

“Noah has performed at every level where he’s competed and has regularly been in championship contention. That’s the kind of driver we need at Stewart-Haas and that’s why Noah is a part of our team.”

Gragson made 21 starts for Legacy Motor Club last season. The team suspended him ahead of the race at Michigan for liking a social media post that made light of George Floyd’s death. NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension.

Gragson requested his release from Legacy Motor Club in August as he focused on his path back to racing. He completed NASCAR’s mandatory sensitivity training, began working with a psychiatrist, reached out to both Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace, and toured civil rights museums in North Carolina.

Gragson finalizes a young Cup lineup at Stewart-Haas Racing. Former JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 following Kevin Harvick’s retirement. Ryan Preece will return to the No. 41 for his second full season at SHR. Chase Briscoe will be back for his fourth season in the No. 14.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing and while most people in the industry are happy that the offseason is here, I want to get started on 2024 and go racing as soon as I can,” Gragson said in a statement.

“Stewart-Haas is filled with racers and I saw that and felt it as soon as I walked onto the shop floor. There are high expectations here and a strong desire to compete and win races. I have high expectations for myself and I want to deliver for Tony and Gene and everyone at Stewart-Haas.”