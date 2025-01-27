Corey LaJoie to attempt Daytona 500 and adds broadcasting duties to 2025 schedule

Corey LaJoie’s 2025 NASCAR season will include some driving and broadcasting.

LaJoie will attempt to make the Feb. 16 Daytona 500 in the No. 01 car for Rick Ware Racing.

LaJoie is scheduled to drive the No. 01 car for Rick Ware Racing in a limited schedule. LaJoie’s other races have not been announced. He’ll have DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change as primary sponsors on his Daytona 500 effort.

Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Next Gen era? A look at the wins list for drivers, crew chiefs and Cup teams since the 2022 season when the Gen 7 car debuted.

Also, LaJoie will serve as an analyst for Prime Video’s five NASCAR Cup broadcasts this season. Prime Video will air the Coca-Cola 600 (May 25) and Cup races at Nashville (June 1), Michigan (June 8), Mexico City (June 15) and Pocono (June 22). LaJoie will join host Danielle Trotta on Prime Video’s pre- and post-race coverage.

“In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could’ve dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel,” LaJoie said in a statement. “The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now.

“My presence on the track will look different than it has in previous years, and it’s going to bring a new host of challenges, but my heart is set on making a lasting impact in the sport and the communities NASCAR reaches. Between Rick Ware, Prime Video, and the support of partners DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change, I’m able to follow my heart.”

LaJoie will be among at least nine drivers vying for the four open spots in the Daytona 500.

Those other drivers and teams are:

Jimmie Johnson with Legacy Motor Club

Martin Truex Jr. with Tricon Garage

Justin Allgaier with JR Motorsports

Beard Motorsports with Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports with BJ McLeod

NY Racing with JJ Yeley

Helio Castroneves with Trackhouse Racing

Chandler Smith with Garage 66

