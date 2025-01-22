 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jett and Hunter Lawrence race 2.JPG
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cobra_250123.jpg
Cobra’s latest 3D printed irons, adaptable driver
nbc_golf_chmuraintv_250123.jpg
Arcis will give LPGA athletes nationwide access
nbc_golf_womensapparel_250123.jpg
Women’s fashion bringing flare and variety in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chandler Smith to attempt to make Daytona 500 with Garage 66 entry

  
Published January 22, 2025 04:12 PM

Chandler Smith will attempt to make the Daytona 500 for the Garage 66 team after NASCAR would not approve Mike Wallace for the ride.

The 22-year-old Smith made three Cup starts in 2023 for Kaulig Racing. He failed to make the Daytona 500 for Garage 66, known then as MBM Motorsports, that year.

Smith will run full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports this season after racing in the Xfinity Series full-time last year.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to race our way into the Daytona 500 with Garage 66,” Smith said in a statement from the team. “Being in The Great American Race is such an honor, and I can’t thank (sponsor) QuickTie and Carl Long enough for helping put this all together.”

The team announced earlier this month that Wallace would be in the team’s No. 66 car at Daytona. Wallace has 197 Cup starts. His last Cup start came in the 2015 Daytona 500. He won the 2000 Truck race at Daytona and the summer 2004 Xfinity race there.

NASCAR confirmed Jan. 13 that it had not approved Wallace for the Cup Series.

That left Garage 66 and Long, a co-owner of the team, looking for a new driver and sponsorship.

“The last few days have been a whirlwind of phone calls and emails after Mike Wallace was not approved to be the driver of our Daytona 500 entry,” Long said in a statement from the team. “After several days of non-stop communication with available drivers who could race a Ford, the pieces came together to place Chandler Smith in our car.”

The team will be among at least eight vying for the four open spots in the Daytona 500.

Those other drivers and teams are:

Jimmie Johnson with Legacy Motor Club

Martin Truex Jr. with Tricon Garage

Justin Allgaier with JR Motorsports

Beard Motorsports with Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports with BJ McLeod

NY Racing with JJ Yeley

Helio Castroneves with Trackhouse Racing

The Daytona 500 is Feb. 16.