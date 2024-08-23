Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Xfinity teams will qualify, followed by Cup qualifying. The Xfinity Series will race Friday night.

Austin Hill has won three consecutive February Daytona races but has never finished better than 14th in the track’s summer race.

Jeremy Clements is set to tie Jason Keller on Friday for the most consecutive starts in Xfinity history at 382.

Friday Daytona schedule

(All times Eastern)

Weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies much of the day. It will be a high of 82 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Saturday’s race at Daytona on NBC William Byron seeks to be the first driver in more than a decade to sweep both Daytona races in the same season.

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity