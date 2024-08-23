 Skip navigation
Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap
Mail Call: St. John’s quiet cycle, Syracuse’s chances with Lewis
College Football: Top 25, Win Totals, Playoff Odds, Players to Watch, and Key Early Season Games

Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap
Mail Call: St. John’s quiet cycle, Syracuse’s chances with Lewis
College Football: Top 25, Win Totals, Playoff Odds, Players to Watch, and Key Early Season Games

Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup at Daytona International Speedway

  
Published August 23, 2024 02:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Xfinity teams will qualify, followed by Cup qualifying. The Xfinity Series will race Friday night.

Austin Hill has won three consecutive February Daytona races but has never finished better than 14th in the track’s summer race.

Jeremy Clements is set to tie Jason Keller on Friday for the most consecutive starts in Xfinity history at 382.

Friday Daytona schedule

(All times Eastern)

Weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies much of the day. It will be a high of 82 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Saturday’s race at Daytona on NBC
William Byron seeks to be the first driver in more than a decade to sweep both Daytona races in the same season.

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 - 4:30 p.m. —Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)