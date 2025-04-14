Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steele1_USA.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Lincoln Field Haiden Deegan congratulates Cole Davies.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steele1_USA.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Lincoln Field Haiden Deegan congratulates Cole Davies.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32

April 14, 2025 05:04 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 32 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_plupdate_250414.jpg
09:34
PL Update: Bournemouth leapfrog Fulham in table
nbc_pl_bouful_250414.jpg
07:40
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Fulham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_bouful_semenyogoal_250414.jpg
01:14
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250414.jpg
06:01
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
nbc_pl_fernandesfeature_250414.jpg
08:15
Fernandes helps Moore, 7, make Man United history
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_250413.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_chelgoal2_250413.jpg
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_250413.jpg
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250413.jpg
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_roto_waiverwires_250414.jpg
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_hoolee_250414.jpg
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
nbc_csu_starks_250414.jpg
03:03
Georgia’s Starks is a ‘safe’ pick in NFL draft
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250414.jpg
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
nbc_csu_revel_250414.jpg
06:26
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Shavon Revel
nbc_csu_darienporter_250414.jpg
09:40
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Darien Porter
nbc_csu_maxwellhairston_250414.jpg
08:23
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Maxwell Hairston
nbc_csu_travishunter_250414.jpg
12:48
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Travis Hunter
cb_rankings.jpg
11:49
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
nbc_csu_willjohnson_250414.jpg
08:35
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Will Johnson
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
nbc_csu_draftkings_250414.jpg
02:41
Analyzing odds for DBs to go in Round 1 of draft
nbc_roto_dortmundbarcelona_250414.jpg
01:33
Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona
Villavs.PSGBet.jpg
01:25
Expect Aston Villa to keep things close v. PSG
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
02:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
dak.jpg
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints