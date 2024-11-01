 Skip navigation
Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic
How to watch Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jetstexansrecap_241101.jpg
Jets have ‘no room for error’ after win vs. Texans
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_wusuint_241101.jpg
Addae-Wusu focused on ‘leading by action’ for SHU
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_hollowayint_241101.jpg
Holloway talks inspiration behind SHU’s new roster

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on NBC

  
Published November 1, 2024 03:00 PM

The last half of the Cup Series’ 2024 Championship 4 field will be set after 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Joey Logano (winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Tyler Reddick (winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway) have clinched two berths in the Nov. 10 title race finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Among the six playoff drivers vying for the final two spots, Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7) are above the cutline. Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Ryan Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43) are below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:54 p.m. by Xfinity Reward Members and the Petty family. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:03 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:15 p.m. ... Rich Acres Christian Church pastor Tim Hunt will give the invocation at 1:46 p.m. ... The Issacs will sing the national anthem at 1:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST TIME AT MARTINSVILLE: In the April 7 race, William Byron won in an overtime finish over teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott as Hendrick Motorsports notched a 1-2-3 finish.

LAST YEAR AT MARTINSVILLE: In the Oct. 29, 2023 race, Ryan Blaney advanced to the Championship 4 by leading the final 23 laps after passing Aric Almirola for first.