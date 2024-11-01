How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on NBC

The last half of the Cup Series’ 2024 Championship 4 field will be set after 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Joey Logano (winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Tyler Reddick (winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway) have clinched two berths in the Nov. 10 title race finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Among the six playoff drivers vying for the final two spots, Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7) are above the cutline. Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Ryan Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43) are below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:54 p.m. by Xfinity Reward Members and the Petty family. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:03 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:15 p.m. ... Rich Acres Christian Church pastor Tim Hunt will give the invocation at 1:46 p.m. ... The Issacs will sing the national anthem at 1:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST TIME AT MARTINSVILLE: In the April 7 race, William Byron won in an overtime finish over teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott as Hendrick Motorsports notched a 1-2-3 finish.

LAST YEAR AT MARTINSVILLE: In the Oct. 29, 2023 race, Ryan Blaney advanced to the Championship 4 by leading the final 23 laps after passing Aric Almirola for first.

