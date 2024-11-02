 Skip navigation
NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position

  
Published November 2, 2024 03:55 PM

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position in what likely will be his last start at Martinsville Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star, who will be ending his full-time career after the 2024 season, turned a 19.686-second lap around the 0.526-mile oval to top Chase Elliott (19.758).

It was the first pole for Truex since he qualified first at Martinsville 35 starts ago in October 2023,

Elliott qualified second as the best of the playoff drivers. William Byron (third) and Kyle Larson (ninth) were the other playoff drivers who made the final round in qualifying.

NASCAR: NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on NBC
Two drivers will join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick in the Championship 4.

Starting spots for other playoff drivers: Joey Logano (12th), Ryan Blaney (14th), Christopher Bell (16th) and Tyler Reddick (31st).

Denny Hamlin will start at the rear of the field after crashing in practice.

RESULTS: Click here for qualifying speeds at Martinsville Speedway

STARTING LINEUP: By row l By car number

With victories in the Round of 8’s first two races, Logano (Las Vegas Motor Speedway winner) and Reddick (Homestead-Miami Speedway) have claimed half the berths in the Championship 4.

The remaining two spots in the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway will be determined over 500 laps today at Martinsville.

Among the six playoff drivers vying for the final two spots, Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7) are above the cutline. Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Ryan Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43) are below the cutline.

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway:

ROW 1

1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott

ROW 2

3. William Byron
4. Chase Briscoe

ROW 3

5. Ty Gibbs
6. Harrison Burton

ROW 4

7. Alex Bowman
8. Ryan Preece

ROW 5

9. Kyle Larson
10. Austin Dillon

ROW 6

11. Josh Berry
12. Joey Logano

ROW 7

13. Todd Gilliland
14. Ryan Blaney

ROW 8

15. Daniel Hemric
16. Christopher Bell

ROW 9

17. Michael McDowell
18. Brad Keselowski

ROW 10

19. Bubba Wallace
20. Daniel Suarez

ROW 11

21. Erik Jones
22. Ross Chastain

ROW 12

23. Kyle Busch
24. Austin Cindric

ROW 13

25. Noah Gragson
26. Chris Buescher

ROW 14

27. Carson Hocevar
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

ROW 15

29. Shane Van Gisbergen.
30. Justin Haley

ROW 16

31. Tyler Reddick
32. John Hunter Nemechek

ROW 17

33. Kaz Grala
34. Corey LaJoie

ROW 18

35. Josh Bilicki(i)
36. Zane Smith

ROW 19

37. Denny Hamlin