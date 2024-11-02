NASCAR Martinsville Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole position
Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole position in what likely will be his last start at Martinsville Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star, who will be ending his full-time career after the 2024 season, turned a 19.686-second lap around the 0.526-mile oval to top Chase Elliott (19.758).
It was the first pole for Truex since he qualified first at Martinsville 35 starts ago in October 2023,
Elliott qualified second as the best of the playoff drivers. William Byron (third) and Kyle Larson (ninth) were the other playoff drivers who made the final round in qualifying.
Starting spots for other playoff drivers: Joey Logano (12th), Ryan Blaney (14th), Christopher Bell (16th) and Tyler Reddick (31st).
Denny Hamlin will start at the rear of the field after crashing in practice.
With victories in the Round of 8’s first two races, Logano (Las Vegas Motor Speedway winner) and Reddick (Homestead-Miami Speedway) have claimed half the berths in the Championship 4.
The remaining two spots in the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway will be determined over 500 laps today at Martinsville.
Among the six playoff drivers vying for the final two spots, Christopher Bell (plus-29 points) and William Byron (plus-7) are above the cutline. Kyle Larson (minus-7), Denny Hamlin (minus-18), Ryan Blaney (minus-38) and Chase Elliott (minus-43) are below the cutline.
Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway:
ROW 1
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott
ROW 2
3. William Byron
4. Chase Briscoe
ROW 3
5. Ty Gibbs
6. Harrison Burton
ROW 4
7. Alex Bowman
8. Ryan Preece
ROW 5
9. Kyle Larson
10. Austin Dillon
ROW 6
11. Josh Berry
12. Joey Logano
ROW 7
13. Todd Gilliland
14. Ryan Blaney
ROW 8
15. Daniel Hemric
16. Christopher Bell
ROW 9
17. Michael McDowell
18. Brad Keselowski
ROW 10
19. Bubba Wallace
20. Daniel Suarez
ROW 11
21. Erik Jones
22. Ross Chastain
ROW 12
23. Kyle Busch
24. Austin Cindric
ROW 13
25. Noah Gragson
26. Chris Buescher
ROW 14
27. Carson Hocevar
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
ROW 15
29. Shane Van Gisbergen.
30. Justin Haley
ROW 16
31. Tyler Reddick
32. John Hunter Nemechek
ROW 17
33. Kaz Grala
34. Corey LaJoie
ROW 18
35. Josh Bilicki(i)
36. Zane Smith
ROW 19
37. Denny Hamlin