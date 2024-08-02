 Skip navigation
Juan Pablo Montoya set to make first NASCAR Cup start since 2014

  
Published August 2, 2024 12:05 PM

More than a decade after his last series start, Juan Pablo Montoya will make a return to the NASCAR Cup Series in September at Watkins Glen International.

23XI Racing announced Friday that Montoya will drive the team’s No. 50 car at Watkins Glen. It will be Montoya’s first Cup start since July 27, 2014, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick wedding.jpeg
How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation
Tyler Reddick got married during the break in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The Sept. 15 race at Watkins Glen on USA Network will come five days before Montoya’s 49th birthday.

The race will mark Montoya’s 256th Cup start. He ran full-time in the series from 2007-13. He won two races and finished as high as eighth in the points in 2009.

This will be the third and final race of the season for the No. 50 car for 23XI Racing. The team’s third car competed at COTA with Kamui Kobayashi and at Nashville with Corey Heim earlier this year. Mobil 1 is serving as sponsor for all three races of the No. 50 car.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Remaining 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule and broadcast info
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series will resume racing in August after the Olympic break.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen — a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” Montoya said in a statement from the team.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the Mobil 1 team’s remarkable legacy in racing and be recognized for my contributions to motorsports. The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special. I’m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”