How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation

NASCAR’s mid-summer Olympic break has given drivers and team members a chance to get away before the season resumes Aug. 10 for the Trucks at Richmond, Aug. 11 for Cup at Richmond and Aug. 17 at Michigan for the Xfinity Series.

Drivers have headed out in various directions from the sport’s hub in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region. Some have shared parts of their journey.

Here’s a look at what some drivers have been doing with their free time:

Tyler Reddick married Alexa De Leon

With you forever, My Love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IXzd3uUvgI — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 28, 2024

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin attended Tyler Reddick’s wedding

Daniel Suarez married Julia Piquet

Married the love of my life 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PtOfcgvDUv — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) July 31, 2024

Kyle Busch and his family visited Rome

Joey Logano and his family went to the beach

Family Beach Trip 📸’s pic.twitter.com/MEBOJGCRp9 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) July 31, 2024

Riley Herbst visited Southern France

Jeb Burton went to Jamaica

Jamaica was a blast. 😎 pic.twitter.com/4O3TyG1Xgn — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) July 27, 2024

Kyle Weatherman was in Alaska

Parker Kligerman visited Saint-Tropez