How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation
NASCAR’s mid-summer Olympic break has given drivers and team members a chance to get away before the season resumes Aug. 10 for the Trucks at Richmond, Aug. 11 for Cup at Richmond and Aug. 17 at Michigan for the Xfinity Series.
Drivers have headed out in various directions from the sport’s hub in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region. Some have shared parts of their journey.
Here’s a look at what some drivers have been doing with their free time:
Tyler Reddick married Alexa De Leon
With you forever, My Love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IXzd3uUvgI— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 28, 2024
Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin attended Tyler Reddick’s wedding
Welcome to the married life @TylerReddick 🤝. When’s the wedding @dennyhamlin ?🤵♂️ pic.twitter.com/iIWR0ftuSw— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 26, 2024
Daniel Suarez married Julia Piquet
Married the love of my life 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PtOfcgvDUv— Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) July 31, 2024
Kyle Busch and his family visited Rome
Joey Logano and his family went to the beach
Family Beach Trip 📸’s pic.twitter.com/MEBOJGCRp9— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) July 31, 2024
Riley Herbst visited Southern France
Jeb Burton went to Jamaica
Jamaica was a blast. 😎 pic.twitter.com/4O3TyG1Xgn— Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) July 27, 2024
Kyle Weatherman was in Alaska
Parker Kligerman visited Saint-Tropez