 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship - Round Two
JoAnne Carner, 85, shoots her age in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Polly Mack shoots 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic
Olympics: Equestrian
Horse racing leaders consider Paris Olympics equestrian scandal a lesson for their sport

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship - Round Two
JoAnne Carner, 85, shoots her age in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Polly Mack shoots 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic
Olympics: Equestrian
Horse racing leaders consider Paris Olympics equestrian scandal a lesson for their sport

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_rfs_lions_240801.jpg
Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How NASCAR drivers spent their Olympic break vacation

  
Published August 2, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR’s mid-summer Olympic break has given drivers and team members a chance to get away before the season resumes Aug. 10 for the Trucks at Richmond, Aug. 11 for Cup at Richmond and Aug. 17 at Michigan for the Xfinity Series.

Drivers have headed out in various directions from the sport’s hub in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region. Some have shared parts of their journey.

Here’s a look at what some drivers have been doing with their free time:

Tyler Reddick married Alexa De Leon

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin attended Tyler Reddick’s wedding

Daniel Suarez married Julia Piquet

Kyle Busch and his family visited Rome

Joey Logano and his family went to the beach

Riley Herbst visited Southern France

Jeb Burton went to Jamaica

Kyle Weatherman was in Alaska

Parker Kligerman visited Saint-Tropez