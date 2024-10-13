Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; Tyler Reddick makes big rally from crash to advance over Logano

Kyle Larson cruised to victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as Tyler Reddick charged into the eighth and final spot in the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

On the brink of elimination for much of the race after a Stage 2 incident, Reddick finished 11th by gaining 15 spots over the final 30 laps. Reddick edged Joey Logano by four points to advance to the next round and got congratulatory hugs 23XI Racing co-owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin after exiting his No. 45 Toyota.

#NASCAR … Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan celebrate with Tyler Reddick after Reddick advanced pic.twitter.com/hJhOiCfhlW — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) October 13, 2024

Logano was eliminated after the Round of 12 with Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez — the same foursome who started the Round of 12 road course finale below the cutline.

Christopher Bell finished second by nearly 2 seconds, followed by William Byron, Cindric and Chase Elliott. A.J. Allmendinger, pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen, Logano, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10.

Larson led a race-high 63 of 109 laps for his fifth victory of the 2024 season.

In addition to the Hendrick Motorsports star, the other seven who advanced to the three-race round that will determine the four-driver field for the championship race in Phoenix: Byron, Bell, Blaney, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Hamlin and Reddick, who turned in one of the most inspired drivers of the 2024 season.

The regular-season champion was 26th on a restart with 26 laps remaining and trailed Logano by 12 points for the final spot despite having won the first stage after qualifying second.

The regular-season Cup champion suffered suspension damage in a violent collision with Denny Hamlin early in the second stage.

Mired deep in traffic early in Stage 2, Reddick’s Camry briefly went airborne from the contact with Hamlin, the co-owner of Reddick’s car who was caught in a stackup after Austin Dillon spun.

Reddick’s 23XI Racing team made eight pit stops over the course of the race while repairing the damage. His car came to life on the final run, and Reddick made several sublime passes in heavy traffic after a final four-tire stop.

Briscoe was the first playoff driver eliminated from contention when his No. 14 Ford encountered a mechanical problem during Stage 2. Briscoe retired after

41 laps, snuffing Stewart-Haas Racing’s last hope of winning a championship in its final season. It capped a hectic week for Briscoe, whose wife suffered complications after giving birth to twins.

“It’s tough to have all that momentum that we had and have it come to an end like it did was unfortunate,” Briscoe told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “We knew as a team going into it this was going to be the one (difficult) round. We felt if we could get through it, we could get to the final four. Now we’ll focus on trying to win a race. Obviously, we wish we were racing for a championship, but it’s but kind of one of those days and honestly one of those weeks.”

Stage 1 winner: Reddick

Stage 2 winner: Bowman

Next: The third round will begin Sunday, Oct. 20 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

