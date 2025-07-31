July NASCAR Cup Power Rankings: Top spot goes to Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin followed his No. 1 ranking in the June Power Rankings by again taking the top spot in the July Power Rankings.

He repeated at No. 1 after a month that saw him win once and finish in the top five in three of the four races in July.

July Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (Last month: No. 1)

Hamlin earns the top spot after winning a race (Dover), finishing third (Indianapolis) and placing fourth (Chicago Street Race) in July. He scored the most points in the series in July with 155. Hamlin scored a series-high 45 stage points in the month. He also posted the fastest lap of the race at Dover — which came on the last lap as he led while on older tires — and Indianapolis.

2. Chase Briscoe (NR)

Briscoe had a pair of runner-up finishes (Sonoma and Dover), won the pole at Indianapolis and started second at Dover and Sonoma. He scored 147 points in the month, second only to Hamlin. Briscoe also had a stage win and scored 44 stage points, second only to Hamlin. Briscoe scored points in seven of the month’s eight stages.

3. Shane van Gisbergen (NR)

He won the Chicago Street Race and at Sonoma, collecting 99 of the 124 points he scored in the month in those two races. He placed 30th at Dover and was 19th at Indianapolis after qualifying 11th — his best qualifying performance on an oval. His oval performances kept him from ranking higher.

4. Chase Elliott (No. 2)

Elliott took the points lead this month from Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Elliott has been consistent all season and that showed in July. His 132 points ranked fourth in the series. He placed third at Sonoma and sixth at Dover. Elliott had a stage win in July (Dover) and led 238 laps (all at Dover).

5. Bubba Wallace (NR)

The Brickyard 400 winner held off Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts to earn his first victory of the season and the first for 23XI Racing this year. Wallace was tied for sixth in points scored in July and ended the month with back-to-back top-10 results — seventh at Dover and first at Indy. Wallace scored points in six of eight stages in the month. His Indy win took him off the playoff cutline.

Those outside the top five

Alex Bowman — He scored 136 points, which ranked fourth among all drivers in July. Bowman had three top 10s in the four races, placing third at Dover, eighth in the Chicago Street Race and ninth at Indianapolis — his best finish there.

Kyle Larson — He scored 122 points for the month. Larson ranked fifth for the month in stage points scored with 28. He had back-to-back top-five finishes to end the month, placing fourth at Dover and second at Indianapolis.

Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Points scored in July

155 — Denny Hamlin (1 win)

147 — Chase Briscoe

136 — Alex Bowman

132 — Chase Elliott

124 — Shane van Gisbergen (2 wins)

122 — Kyle Larson

122 — Kyle Busch

122 — Bubba Wallace (1 win)

122 — Tyler Reddick

122 — Ty Gibbs

113 — Christopher Bell

112 — Ryan Blaney

112 — Ryan Preece

102 — Chris Buescher

92 — Brad Keselowski

91 — William Byron

87 — Joey Logano

84 — Justin Haley

79 — John Hunter Nemechek

79 — Michael McDowell

72 — Ty Dillon

66 — AJ Allmendinger

60 — Austin Cindric

60 — Ross Chastain

59 — Todd Gilliland

57 — Zane Smith

56 — Riley Herbst

52 — Daniel Suarez

51 — Josh Berry

44 — Carson Hocevar

43 — Cole Custer

42 — Austin Dillon

39 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33 — Erik Jones

18 — Noah Gragson

16 — Cody Ware

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 on the streets of Chicago.

Stage points scored in July

45 — Denny Hamlin

44 — Chase Briscoe (1 stage win)

34 — William Byron

32 — Bubba Wallace

28 — Kyle Larson

27 — Ryan Blaney (2 stage wins)

27 — Alex Bowman

25 — Kyle Busch

23 — Tyler Reddick

22 — Chase Elliott (1 stage win)

20 — Christopher Bell (1 stage win)

19 — Shane van Gisbergen (1 stage win)

15 — Ross Chastain (1 stage win)

13 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11 — Chris Buescher

10 — Michael McDowell (1 stage win)

9 — Ty Dillon

9 — Ty Gibbs

8 — Carson Hocevar

7 — John Hunter Nemechek

6 — Brad Keselowski

6 — Ryan Preece

5 — Joey Logano

3 — Zane Smith

2 — Austin Dillon

2 — Erik Jones

1 — Noah Gragson

1 — AJ Allmendinger

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Laps Led in July

238 — Chase Elliott

123 — Shane van Gisbergen

68 — Denny Hamlin

68 — Christopher Bell

62 — Chase Briscoe

40 — Austin Cindric

34 — Michael McDowell

33 — Bubba Wallace

22 — Kyle Larson

17 — Ryan Blaney

15 — Justin Haley

12 — Ryan Preece

8 — Carson Hocevar

6 — Daniel Suarez

4 — Ross Chastain

3 — Noah Gragson

3 — Alex Bowman

2 — AJ Allmendinger

1 — John Hunter Nemechek

1 — Ty Gibbs