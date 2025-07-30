 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eugenio Suarez
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eugenio Suarez
MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Charlie Woods storms into Junior PGA contention with nine-birdie second round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaulig Racing parts ways with Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams

  
Published July 30, 2025 12:37 PM

Josh Williams is no longer with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

The team stated that it will continue to field the No. 11 car in the Xfinity Series with multiple drivers the rest of the season.

The team did not state who would drive the car Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR suspends Austin Hill one race for wrecking Aric Almirola at Indy
Austin Hill will miss Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

Williams, who turns 32 on Sunday, had been with the team since last season. In 54 races at Kaulig Racing, Williams had no wins, no top-five finishes and six top 10s. He placed 18th in the points last year and is 19th in the standings this season.

Williams has 240 career Xfinity starts with 17 top-10 finishes.