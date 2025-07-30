Kaulig Racing parts ways with Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams

Josh Williams is no longer with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

The team stated that it will continue to field the No. 11 car in the Xfinity Series with multiple drivers the rest of the season.

The team did not state who would drive the car Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Williams, who turns 32 on Sunday, had been with the team since last season. In 54 races at Kaulig Racing, Williams had no wins, no top-five finishes and six top 10s. He placed 18th in the points last year and is 19th in the standings this season.

Williams has 240 career Xfinity starts with 17 top-10 finishes.