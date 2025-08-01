 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Iowa Speedway

  
Published August 1, 2025 06:00 AM

Iowa Speedway will open its NASCAR weekend with a full Friday slate of the ARCA Series.

ARCA practice will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, immediately followed by qualifying. A 150-lap race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the 0.875-mile oval.

Connor Zilisch won last year’s ARCA race at Iowa. The JR Motorsports driver, who races full time in the Xfinity Series, won’t be in the field to defend the victory.

The Iowa Speedway garage also will open Friday for the Xfinity Series, which will practice, qualify and race Saturday.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR suspends Austin Hill one race for wrecking Aric Almirola at Indy
Austin Hill will miss Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Speedway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 1

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 4:30 - 4:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 7 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Weather

Friday: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds. A high of 76 degrees with winds from the east to northeast at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 3% chance of rain for the start of the ARCA race.