Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo take front row

  
Published November 1, 2024 05:17 PM

Parker Retzlaff scored his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

The 21-year-old Retzlaff will be joined on the front row by Anthony Alfredo for Saturday’s race, which will set the field for next week’s Championship 4 at Phoenix. It is Alfredo’s first front row start since his pole at Portland in 2022.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Chandler Smith, who is 28 points below the cutline, qualified third. Jesse Love, who is 35 points below the cutline, qualified fourth.

Justin Allgaier, who enters the race 35 points above the cutline, qualified fifth.

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR 2024 Xfinity playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on CW
There two spots available in the Championship 4.

Reigning series champion Cole Custer, who holds the final transfer spot to the title race, qualified 10th.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:17 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.