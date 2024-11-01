Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo take front row

Parker Retzlaff scored his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

The 21-year-old Retzlaff will be joined on the front row by Anthony Alfredo for Saturday’s race, which will set the field for next week’s Championship 4 at Phoenix. It is Alfredo’s first front row start since his pole at Portland in 2022.

Chandler Smith, who is 28 points below the cutline, qualified third. Jesse Love, who is 35 points below the cutline, qualified fourth.

Justin Allgaier, who enters the race 35 points above the cutline, qualified fifth.

Reigning series champion Cole Custer, who holds the final transfer spot to the title race, qualified 10th.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:17 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.