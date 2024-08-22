NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee

All three NASCAR national series are in action this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams race at Daytona. Craftsman Truck Series teams begin their playoffs at Milwaukee.

Two races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Chris Buescher won this race at Daytona last year. William Byron won the Daytona 500 earlier this season.

Daytona International Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees and a 13% chance of isolated thunderstorms at about the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls a high of 81 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at about the start of the Cup race.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Saturday’s race at Daytona on NBC William Byron seeks to be the first driver in more than a decade to sweep both Daytona races in the same season.

Friday, August 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 - 4:30 p.m. —Xfinity qualifying (USA)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, August 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7:30 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps/400 miles; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

The Milwaukee Mile weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 11% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Sunday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 8% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

2 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

4 - 4:20 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, August 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — ARCA Series

1 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity