 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
Saves and Steals: Pete Fairbanks lands on injured list
Cox Plate
Australian mare Black Caviar, unbeaten in 25 career races, dies
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
Seattle Kraken agree to 7-year contract extension with Matty Beniers worth $50 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240821.jpg
IndyCar reaches final road course of the season
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
Saves and Steals: Pete Fairbanks lands on injured list
Cox Plate
Australian mare Black Caviar, unbeaten in 25 career races, dies
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
Seattle Kraken agree to 7-year contract extension with Matty Beniers worth $50 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240821.jpg
IndyCar reaches final road course of the season
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee

  
Published August 22, 2024 07:00 AM

All three NASCAR national series are in action this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams race at Daytona. Craftsman Truck Series teams begin their playoffs at Milwaukee.

Two races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Chris Buescher won this race at Daytona last year. William Byron won the Daytona 500 earlier this season.

Daytona International Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees and a 13% chance of isolated thunderstorms at about the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls a high of 81 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at about the start of the Cup race.

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Saturday’s race at Daytona on NBC
William Byron seeks to be the first driver in more than a decade to sweep both Daytona races in the same season.

Friday, August 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 - 4:30 p.m. —Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, August 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps/400 miles; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

The Milwaukee Mile weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 11% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Sunday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 8% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 2 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 4 - 4:20 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, August 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps/152.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Truck race (175 laps/177.625 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)