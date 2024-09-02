Results of Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Briscoe won Sunday night’s Southern 500 for his first victory of the season and earned one of the last playoff spots.

Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs secured the final three playoff spots in the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway.

Briscoe led the final 26 laps to snap a 93-race winless streak.

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Larson led 263 of the 367 laps.

Tyler Reddick won the regular season championship — and 15 playoff points — by overcoming what he called a stomach bug to finish 10th.

Briscoe’s win knocked Chris Buescher out of the final playoff spot. Buescher finished sixth.