 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2
USC Trojans football
Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500
What drivers said after Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlington_240901.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2
USC Trojans football
Woody Marks’ TD run with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500
What drivers said after Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlington_240901.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Results of Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe

  
Published September 2, 2024 12:06 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Briscoe won Sunday night’s Southern 500 for his first victory of the season and earned one of the last playoff spots.

Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs secured the final three playoff spots in the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway.

Briscoe led the final 26 laps to snap a 93-race winless streak.

MORE: Southern 500 results

MORE: What drivers said at Darlington

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Larson led 263 of the 367 laps.

Tyler Reddick won the regular season championship — and 15 playoff points — by overcoming what he called a stomach bug to finish 10th.

Briscoe’s win knocked Chris Buescher out of the final playoff spot. Buescher finished sixth.

HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the final race of the regular season.