 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue
Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer
Carissa Moore, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, qualifies for 2024 Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc2bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland doubles Man City’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue
Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer
Carissa Moore, first Olympic surfing gold medalist, qualifies for 2024 Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc2bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland doubles Man City’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

  
Published August 11, 2023 03:00 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with a Saturday evening race on USA Network.

There are five races remaining before the playoffs and four spots are open for new winners.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending race winner. He will be back in the lineup this weekend while pulling double duty. He is the only previous winner entered in the field.

There have been three Xfinity races on the road course. Each has featured a different winner. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020. Austin Cindric won for Team Penske in 2021.

Toyota is the only manufacturer yet to win a race at the Indy road course.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Advanced Auto Parts’ Jimmy Brown at 5:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. ... Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 10:05 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 5:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Kasey Clark of Parkside Bible Church at 5:31 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 5:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) on the 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:05 a.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 5 p.m. on USA Network. ... Streaming is available through the NBC Sports app. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. … Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network will also carry the race.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible during the day. High of 83 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger started from the pole and led 42 of the 62 laps in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He finished 2.084 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, who made a one-off start in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five. Only five entries failed to finish the race. Three had mechanical issues.