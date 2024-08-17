Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Michigan

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Six races remain in the regular season for the Xfinity Series.

Details for Saturday at Michigan

Saturday weather

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Track Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity