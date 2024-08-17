Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Michigan
Published August 17, 2024 06:00 AM
NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Six races remain in the regular season for the Xfinity Series.
The loss of playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s Richmond win impacts how much money RCR receives in the charter system.
Details for Saturday at Michigan
Saturday weather
Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday Track Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
- 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. —Cup practice (USA, MRN)
- 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN)
- 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)