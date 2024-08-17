 Skip navigation
Top News

Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Michigan

  
Published August 17, 2024 06:00 AM

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Six races remain in the regular season for the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Details for Saturday at Michigan

Saturday weather

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for high of 74 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Track Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. —Cup practice (USA, MRN)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)