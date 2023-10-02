Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal disqualification to No. 4 car

Stewart-Haas Racing expressed “disappointment” in NASCAR disqualifying Kevin Harvick’s car after Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega, but the team stated Monday it will not appeal the penalty.

NASCAR stated that the windshield fasteners were not secure on Harvick’s car.

Greg Zipadeli, chief competition officer for Stewart-Haas Racing, issued a statement Monday:

“At the completion of the race, not all of our windshield fasteners were secure, as we had bolts that hold the windshield in place back out over the course of the 500 miles. We are in the process of diagnosing why this happened and how to prevent it moving forward.

“We are disappointed in NASCAR’s decision to disqualify our racecar and the hard-earned finish by our driver and team, but we will not appeal. Our complete focus is on the remaining races on this year’s schedule.”

Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s race. He crossed the finish line .012 seconds ahead of Harvick.

Due to the disqualification, Harvick is credited with finishing last in the 38-car field.

NASCAR cited three sections of the Cup Rulebook in issuing the disqualification to Harvick’s car:

Section 14.5.6.2.F: “Windshield fasteners must remain secure for the entire Event.”

Section 14.1.E: “Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR Rules, parts and/or assemblies must be assembled and utilized as outlined in the NASCAR Rules.

Section 14.1.P: “All fasteners must be securely fastened at all times during an Event.”

