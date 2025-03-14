How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather

Christopher Bell will try to continue his historic run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ciricuit of The Americas and Phoenix Raceway, Bell is poised to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 with four consecutive wins.

Bell still is seeking his first Cup win at Vegas but has dominated recently at the 1.5-mile track. Last October, he qualified first and led a race-high 155 of 267 laps but finished second. He also finished second from the pole position in the Oct. 15, 2023 race.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is trying to become the first since Bill Elliott in 1992 to win four of the first five races. Bell already is the first to win three consecutive races in the Next Gen era.

There have been eight drivers with four consecutive victories in NASCAR’s premier series: Cale Yarborough (1976), Darrell Waltrip (1981), Dale Earnhardt Sr. (1987), Harry Gant (1991), Elliott (1992), Mark Martin (1993), Jeff Gordon (1998), and Johnson (2007).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on a 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 36 cars entered

TV/RADIO: FS1 will begin its race broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — A mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 72 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson led a race-high 181 laps and held off a late charge by runner-up Tyler Reddic.