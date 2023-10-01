Live Cup Series updates from Talladega Superspeedway

The Cup Series playoffs continue with a Sunday afternoon race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race show on Peacock).

The 188-lap event takes place at the 2.66-mile track where Chevrolet drivers have won all three of the races in the Next Gen era. Chase Elliott won last season’s playoff race, which moved him to the Round of 8.

Talladega presents a wild card event for drivers hoping to move on to the Round of 8, as well as a big decision. One option is to ride around in the back, miss out on stage points and try to miss the crashes that tend to unfold.

Another option is to stay in the front, fight for stage points and potentially be involved in early crashes. There is no proven path to success at Talladega, and there will likely be a split between the playoff drivers as they all pursue points or the all-important win.

The only guarantee is that there will be no shortage of action at the Alabama track as the playoff intensity increases.

Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.

