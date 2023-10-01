Live Cup Series updates from Talladega Superspeedway
The biggest wild card of the Cup playoffs takes place on NBC.
The Cup Series playoffs continue with a Sunday afternoon race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race show on Peacock).
The 188-lap event takes place at the 2.66-mile track where Chevrolet drivers have won all three of the races in the Next Gen era. Chase Elliott won last season’s playoff race, which moved him to the Round of 8.
Talladega presents a wild card event for drivers hoping to move on to the Round of 8, as well as a big decision. One option is to ride around in the back, miss out on stage points and try to miss the crashes that tend to unfold.
Another option is to stay in the front, fight for stage points and potentially be involved in early crashes. There is no proven path to success at Talladega, and there will likely be a split between the playoff drivers as they all pursue points or the all-important win.
The only guarantee is that there will be no shortage of action at the Alabama track as the playoff intensity increases.
Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.
The green flag has flown, officially starting an intense playoff race in Alabama.
Aric Almirola led the field to the green flag with Joey Logano on his outside. Almirola then cleared Logano after a push from Chase Briscoe/Cal Naughton Jr. Though the outside line was able to catch back up as the lap progressed.
Logano crossed the start-finish line first, so he was credited with leading the opening lap. That is the nature of superspeedway racing as the two lines jockey for position.
The drivers have completed four laps. The leaders have remained organized while Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez and others have attempted to form a third line.
Ford Performance drivers will be the ones to watch early as they make up the front row at Talladega Superspeedway.
Aric Almirola will start from the pole as he pursues his second career Talladega win. This is his sixth career pole and second of the season.
Joey Logano will line up next to Almirola as he pursues his fourth career Talladega win.
Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst, Austin Cindric, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney will all line up inside of the top 10.
Denny Hamlin (12th), Tyler Reddick (13th), Christopher Bell (15th), Martin Truex Jr. (16th), Chris Buescher (24th), and Ross Chastain (32nd) are the playoff drivers that will line up outside of the top 10.
William Byron is the only driver with a spot in the Round of 8 after winning at Texas last weekend. He sits atop the point standings, followed by Denny Hamlin (37 points above the cutline), Chris Buescher (+22), Christopher Bell (+20), Martin Truex Jr. (+19), Ross Chastain (+12), Brad Keselowski (+8) and Kyle Larson (+2).
None of these drivers have enough of a point cushion to feel safe at a track known for chaos. They could easily lose a spot to the four drivers currently in the hunt for a spot in the Round of 8.
Three Talladega winners are below the cutline. 2021 winner Bubba Wallace is two points below the cutline. Two-time winner Ryan Blaney is 11 points below. Two-time winner Kyle Busch is 17 points below. Tyler Reddick is the fourth driver below the cutline. He is three points out of a transfer spot to the next round.
Other storylines to watch:
--Hamlin has been one of the most consistent playoff drivers this season with one win and three top-five finishes in the past three races. He sits 37 points above the cutline with an opportunity to gain more at one of his best tracks.
Hamlin has top-10 finishes in the past seven playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway. This run started in 2016 when he finished third. It also includes a win during the 2020 season. If Hamlin can continue this consistent streak, he can set himself up to move on to the Round of 8 after next weekend’s elimination race at the Roval.
--Speaking of Hamlin, there is another playoff driver that can match a mark he set during the 2020 season. Chris Buescher has the opportunity to become the first driver since Hamlin to post top-five finishes in all of the races at Daytona and Talladega.
Hamlin’s 2020 campaign started with his third Daytona 500 win. It continued with a fourth-place finish in the spring race at Talladega, a third-place finish in the regular-season finale at Daytona and a win at Talladega.
Buescher started this season with a fourth-place finish in the Daytona 500. He finished third in the spring race at Talladega and then won the regular-season finale at Daytona. If he can deliver another top-five finish, he will match the mark Hamlin set during a seven-win season.
