Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season as the series heads to Darlington Raceway for Saturday’s race on USA Network.

Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot. He’s 15 points ahead of Sammy Smith.

A different driver has won each of the last eight Xfinity races this season. Cole Custer’s average finish at Darlington is 3.67. That ranks best among all drivers who have made at least five Xfinity starts there.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:25 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. … Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:17 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won in May, leading 119 of 147 laps. Austin Hill was second. Cole Custer placed third. Denny Hamlin won this race a year ago. Austin Hill placed second. John Hunter Nemechek was third.

