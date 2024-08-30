 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals
Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3
100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Tim Hinchey leaving USA Swimming after 7 years as CEO

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkingslastcall_240830.jpg
Best bets: College football Week 1 Big Ten picks
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
nbc_dps_mikesando_240830.jpg
Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Fermin becomes key for Royals
Stanford v Notre Dame
How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are embracing ‘high expectations’ in Year 3
100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Tim Hinchey leaving USA Swimming after 7 years as CEO

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkingslastcall_240830.jpg
Best bets: College football Week 1 Big Ten picks
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
nbc_dps_mikesando_240830.jpg
Risers, fallers within 2024 NFL quarterback tiers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Where to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

  
Published August 30, 2024 01:00 PM

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season as the series heads to Darlington Raceway for Saturday’s race on USA Network.

Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot. He’s 15 points ahead of Sammy Smith.

NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
NASCAR Awards to be held in Charlotte in November
The event will be held Nov. 22 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

A different driver has won each of the last eight Xfinity races this season. Cole Custer’s average finish at Darlington is 3.67. That ranks best among all drivers who have made at least five Xfinity starts there.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:25 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. … Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:10 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:17 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won in May, leading 119 of 147 laps. Austin Hill was second. Cole Custer placed third. Denny Hamlin won this race a year ago. Austin Hill placed second. John Hunter Nemechek was third.