Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A look at the winners and losers from Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Winners

Joey Logano — He wins his third Cup championship and second in three years. Logano is one of five people to win three Cup titles before the age of 35. The other four? Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon.

Team Penske — No other organization has won a Cup title since the Next Gen car debuted in 2022. Joey Logano has won two titles and Ryan Blaney has the other. Also, Team Penske went 1-2 in Sunday’s Cup race.

Justin Allgaier — In his seventh appearance in the Xfinity Championship 4, Allgaier won his first series title

Ty Majeski — His first Truck Series championship gave ThorSport Racing its third driver’s title in the past four years.

Martin Truex Jr. — While he finished 17th to close his final full-time Cup season, competitors showed the respect they have for him by giving him a standing ovation in the drivers meeting ahead of the race.

Losers

Ty Gibbs — Crash after the first lap left him with a 40th-place finish. The fifth consecutive race he finished 30th or worse.

Stewart-Haas Racing — The organization ran its final race Sunday, the end of a team that won two Cup championships and 70 races since it debuted in 2009.

Kyle Busch — A tough season came to a close with a 21st-place finish. Busch goes winless this season, snapping his NASCAR record streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one Cup victory.