Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
Stock Up, Stock Down: George Pickens proving to be a top 12 WR with Russell Wilson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Clemson at Virginia Tech
Clemson vs Pittsburgh Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
Stock Up, Stock Down: George Pickens proving to be a top 12 WR with Russell Wilson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Clemson at Virginia Tech
Clemson vs Pittsburgh Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published November 11, 2024 11:00 AM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A look at the winners and losers from Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Winners

Joey Logano — He wins his third Cup championship and second in three years. Logano is one of five people to win three Cup titles before the age of 35. The other four? Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon.

Team Penske — No other organization has won a Cup title since the Next Gen car debuted in 2022. Joey Logano has won two titles and Ryan Blaney has the other. Also, Team Penske went 1-2 in Sunday’s Cup race.

Justin Allgaier — In his seventh appearance in the Xfinity Championship 4, Allgaier won his first series title

Ty Majeski — His first Truck Series championship gave ThorSport Racing its third driver’s title in the past four years.

Martin Truex Jr. — While he finished 17th to close his final full-time Cup season, competitors showed the respect they have for him by giving him a standing ovation in the drivers meeting ahead of the race.

Losers

Ty Gibbs — Crash after the first lap left him with a 40th-place finish. The fifth consecutive race he finished 30th or worse.

Stewart-Haas Racing — The organization ran its final race Sunday, the end of a team that won two Cup championships and 70 races since it debuted in 2009.

Kyle Busch — A tough season came to a close with a 21st-place finish. Busch goes winless this season, snapping his NASCAR record streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one Cup victory.
