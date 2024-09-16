Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Watkins Glen International.

WINNERS

Chris Buescher — After coming up short in the closest finish in series history in May at Kansas, Buescher won one of the more thrilling finishes of the year on Sunday. Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen on the last lap of overtime to score his first victory of the season.

Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT Watch the overtime finish from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.

Non-playoff drivers — Sunday’s race marked the first playoff race where all top five finishers were non-playoff drivers. Behind winner Chris Buescher was Shane van Gisbergen, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith.

Spire Motorsports — The team placed all three of its cars in the top 10 for the first time. Carson Hocevar finished a career-best third. Zane Smith placed fifth, his best finish on a road course. Corey LaJoie was eighth, his first career top 10 on a road course.

Chase Briscoe — He entered the race last among the playoff drivers and moved up to 11th in the standings — in a transfer spot — after finishing sixth and scoring 43 points. He scored at least 10 points more than any other playoff driver.

Connor Zilisch — The 18-year-old development driver for Trackhouse Racing won Saturday’s Xfinity race in his series debut. He adds that to his LMP2 win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, LMP2 victory Sebring and four ARCA wins this year.

Zilisch's Xfinity debut ends with emotional win An emotional Connor Zilisch played his fuel strategy to the last drop, besting the Xfinity Series field in his first-career start at Watkins Glen, becoming the seventh driver to do so in a debut.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — After his strategy backfired at Atlanta, Hamlin needed a good run. Instead, he qualified 22nd, was collected in an accident on the first lap and then caught in another incident later in the race. He finished 23rd to fall six points below the cutline heading to Bristol (where he’s won the last two races).

Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen Denny Hamlin looks three wide entering the essess at Watkins Glen, but the move proves to be costly as the No. 11 gets hit by Brad Keselowski and into the wall.

Ryan Blaney — He entered as the points leader but didn’t last a lap Sunday. He qualified 30th and was collected in a crash on the opening lap and finished last in the 38-car field.

Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney Kyle Busch goes around in the bus stop just one lap into the Go Bowling at the Glen, and Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, among other Cup Series playoff contenders are involved at Watkins Glen.

Brad Keselowski — He had two pit road penalties and was collected in a crash late to finish 26th and fall to 12 points from the cutline (after entering one point from it). On the plus side, his team won the race with Chris Buescher.

Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski William Byron finds himself up against the Turn 2 wall after Joey Logano makes contact with Brad Keselowski late in the race

Martin Truex Jr. — He left Watkins Glen frustrated — calling the racing at the end “ridiculous” after his car was damaged in an incident. He finished 20th and remains below the cutline heading to Bristol.