Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Watkins Glen International.
WINNERS
Chris Buescher — After coming up short in the closest finish in series history in May at Kansas, Buescher won one of the more thrilling finishes of the year on Sunday. Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen on the last lap of overtime to score his first victory of the season.
Non-playoff drivers — Sunday’s race marked the first playoff race where all top five finishers were non-playoff drivers. Behind winner Chris Buescher was Shane van Gisbergen, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith.
Spire Motorsports — The team placed all three of its cars in the top 10 for the first time. Carson Hocevar finished a career-best third. Zane Smith placed fifth, his best finish on a road course. Corey LaJoie was eighth, his first career top 10 on a road course.
Chase Briscoe — He entered the race last among the playoff drivers and moved up to 11th in the standings — in a transfer spot — after finishing sixth and scoring 43 points. He scored at least 10 points more than any other playoff driver.
Connor Zilisch — The 18-year-old development driver for Trackhouse Racing won Saturday’s Xfinity race in his series debut. He adds that to his LMP2 win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, LMP2 victory Sebring and four ARCA wins this year.
LOSERS
Denny Hamlin — After his strategy backfired at Atlanta, Hamlin needed a good run. Instead, he qualified 22nd, was collected in an accident on the first lap and then caught in another incident later in the race. He finished 23rd to fall six points below the cutline heading to Bristol (where he’s won the last two races).
Ryan Blaney — He entered as the points leader but didn’t last a lap Sunday. He qualified 30th and was collected in a crash on the opening lap and finished last in the 38-car field.
Brad Keselowski — He had two pit road penalties and was collected in a crash late to finish 26th and fall to 12 points from the cutline (after entering one point from it). On the plus side, his team won the race with Chris Buescher.
Martin Truex Jr. — He left Watkins Glen frustrated — calling the racing at the end “ridiculous” after his car was damaged in an incident. He finished 20th and remains below the cutline heading to Bristol.