 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Mexico City’s addition, Richmond will lose a NASCAR Cup date in 2025

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:33 PM

NASCAR’s announcement that it will hold its first Cup race in Mexico City next season will mark the fifth consecutive year that the sport’s premier series will have at least one new points event.

To make room on the Cup schedule for Mexico City, NASCAR will drop one of the two Richmond weekends, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue & racing innovation officer, confirmed Tuesday. The 2025 Cup schedule has not been released yet but could come out later this week.

“We’re still committed to Richmond,” Kennedy said in response to a question from NBC Sports. “It’s an important track, important market certainly as we think about where our NASCAR fans are today.

“We’ve seen some exciting storylines certainly come out of that track over the past few years. Excited to continue to be there next year, put on a great event for our fans and put a lot of that energy and kind of resources into that event.”

Richmond has hosted two Cup races a year since 1959 with the exception of 2020 when the track held one Cup race weekend.

Formula E 2022-2023: Mexico City ePrix
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series to race at Mexico City road course in 2025
Both series will race at the 17-turn, 2.674-mile Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez course next June.

The Mexico City move continues NASCAR’s quest — led by Kennedy — to shake up the schedule.

Recent changes include the addition of races at Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas), Nashville Superspeedway, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Chicago Street Race, Iowa Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Race for regular season title, final playoff spots intensify heading to Darlington
Chris Buescher holds the final playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s Southern 500 on USA Network.

NASCAR previously announced that the Clash will move from Los Angeles to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, next year.

With such moves, some tracks have lost dates. Pocono, Dover, Texas, Richmond and California Speedway all have lost a date in the last five years.

“For NASCAR to branch out, I’ll give them a lot of credit, they’ve been really trying to switch it up over the last few years,” former Cup champion Chase Elliott said. “I don’t think all of it has gone great and that’s totally OK.

“They’ve been willing to try, and I think that’s something that we should all admire and appreciate, the effort to go to different places and try new things. It’s OK if they don’t all go perfect or go well, but, certainly to get outside of the country and just to go do something different, I think, will be fun.”

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona
One new driver joins this week’s Top 10.

NASCAR has a multi-year agreement to run at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course, beginning next June, Kennedy confirmed. NASCAR will use 14 of the course’s 17 turns and a lap will cover about 2.5 miles.

Kennedy said he could envision a time when there are multiple international races on future Cup schedules.

“As you think about international expansion, this is certainly a big move for us,” Kennedy said. “It’s a bold move for our sport. Certainly comes with a lot of bandwidth and resources and we want to make sure that this is successful and we can have a great event here for the sport next year.”