Another big Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game, another third-quarter run earns Thunder Game 2

  
Published May 23, 2025 12:26 AM

Minnesota played better in Game 2.

Anthony Edwards was much more himself attacking downhill, he shot 8-of-12 in the paint on his way to 32 points for the night. In the first half, Minnesota’s bench was 7-of-12 for 19 points, and as a team the Wolves hit nine 3-pointers before the break. Minnesota looked much improved, yet at the half the Timberwolves still had a 106.4 offensive rating (10 points below their season average) and trailed by 8.

Then in the third quarter the Thunder took control. Just like in Game 1. Their pressure defense forced five Timberwolves turnovers, OKC got 12 points off those and went on a 19-6 run, and by the end of three, Minnesota was down 22 and trying to play catch-up.

They couldn’t. Minnesota got as close as 10, but the game was never in doubt, and the Timberwolves were more frustrated than anything.

” I just wanted to foul him for real. I wasn’t even mad I just had fouls to use,” Jade McDaniels said of the foul, which was ruled a Flagrant 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP with 38 points and eight assists and Oklahoma City held on for the 118-103 win.

Oklahoma City now has a 2-0 series lead, with Game 3 Saturday night in Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 38 points was his fifth straight game with 30+ points these playoffs, becoming the only Thunder player to accomplish that (which is impressive and maybe a little surprising considering the Thunder’s history and who came through there).

From the opening tip, Minnesota’s plan of attack was clear: Attack the rim to try and open things up, get 3-point attempts on kick outs (not settling for them as happened in Game 1). On those 3s the Timberwolves were 5-of-10 in the first quarter, keeping the game tight, despite shooting 3-of-14 inside the arc to open the game. The Timberwolves’ ball movement was better. OKC starting the game 1-of-8 from 3 in the first quarter helped.

Things changed in the second half of the third quarter when Oklahoma City figured out the Minnesota zone, forced turnovers and went on the run that changed the game.

Jalen Williams finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Chet Holmgren added 22 points for OKC.

McDaniels finished with 22 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a strong game with 17 points off the bench.

Through two games, the Thunder have looked much the better team. Minnesota needs to find a way to flip that in 48 hours, or this series will be all but over.

