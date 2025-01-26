Anthony Edwards reached out to Michael Jordan for advice on dealing with double teams

Michael Jordan’s game evolved into the championship force we mythologize him to be. When he first got to the NBA his game was vertical and about getting to the rim, but he had to grow and change as the Pistons threw the “Jordan Rules” at him (lots of double-teams and physicality). Jordan had to learn to trust his teammates and get them involved in the offense, he developed a post-up game and much more. The result was rings.

Anthony Edwards has been frustrated this season as teams have thrown more double-teams at him, eating up his space (partly because with Karl-Anthony Towns out and Julius Randle in, the Timberwolves floor spacing is not as good). “I’m only 23, I don’t want to be just passing the ball all night, you feel me?… But the way that they’re guarding me, I think I have to,” he told Jon Krawcynski at The Athletic.

That led Edwards to reach out to Jordan, ESPN’s Mark Jones said during ESPN’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets broadcast Saturday. o

“I was told by someone in his circle that three weeks ago Ant reached out to Michael Jordan on advice on how to handle some of the double teams and traps that he’s seeing. He’s been extremely frustrated up until late.”

The talk seems to have worked, at least a little. In his last five games, Edwards has averaged 30.2 points and 6.2 assists per game (up from 26.3 and 4.4 for the season), and he’s shooting 44% from 3. Minnesota is 3-2 in those games, with losses to the Grizzlies and Cavaliers, but it beat Denver comfortably on Saturday.

Ultimately, the Timberwolves need to build around Edwards, he is the future. That means getting the right players around him — as the Bulls did with Jordan bringing in Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and plenty of shooters (including Steve Kerr) — but also Edwards evolving as a player to take advantage of all that talent. Jordan is the perfect person to talk about that evolution with.

