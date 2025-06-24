 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barbora Krejcikova saves 2 match points in first-round win at Eastbourne

  
Published June 24, 2025 01:47 PM

EASTBOURNE, England — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova saved two match points on British opponent Harriet Dart’s serve before rallying to win her opening match at the grass-court Eastbourne Open.

Dart was 40-15 up on serve leading 5-4 in the decisive third set of a rain-affected round-of-32 match that second-seeded Krejcikova went on win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

It was just the second victory this year for the 17th-ranked Krejcikova, whose season didn’t start until May because of a back injury.

The 29-year-old Czech player came to Eastbourne for her final warmup before beginning the defense of her Wimbledon title. She lost in the first round at her previous grass-court event at Queen’s Club in London.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped the first set on her way to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Ann Li of the United States. The seventh-seeded British player next faces Australian teenager Maya Joint, who eliminated Ons Jabeur, the two-time Wimbledon beaten finalist from Tunisia.

Sofia Kenin, the fourth-seeded American, lost her opening match 6-4, 6-4 against Kimberly Birrell, the 77th-ranked Australian.