Bronny James is only playing in South Bay Lakers home games in G-League

What is the best way for an NBA team to develop a young player? Keep him with the big club, have him practice with the team, and be exposed to the practice habits and environment of NBA players in generally better facilities? Or, get him to the G-League, where he can get a lot more time on the court, let him play through mistakes that can’t be tolerated at the NBA level, and get him some focused coaching?

The Lakers are splitting the difference with Bronny James. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on an episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, he said that Bronny would only play home games with the South Bay Lakers. The Athletic has confirmed that. Windhorst was critical of the idea.

“I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it. They’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”

Windhorst is not alone, Bronny’s status raised a few eyebrows around the league, but it also was greeted with a lot of shrugs. As in, what did you expect?

Bronny played in one South Bay game so far, logging 31 minutes, scoring six points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-of-4 from 3), with four assists and three rebounds. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Bronny defended well and looked better with the ball in his hands than he did at Summer League, but that’s still a long way from being the NBA rotation player he wants to be.

The big club vs. G-League development debate is not one-size fits all, different players need different experiences to grow. Bronny comes with some unique challenges. As ESPN’s Windhorst noted, G-League teams fly commercial through the airports in those towns, doing that with Bronny and his level of celebrity could present challenges.

What matters is what is best for Bronny. That’s all that matters. If Bronny needs time on the court to develop faster, then get him time on the court and have him travel with the South Bay Lakers. If the Laker coaches genuinely believe what’s best for Bronny’s development is to split time and keep him close to home, then they should do that. While he is on a fully guaranteed NBA minimum contract — and will be for two seasons after this one — his game is not at a point where he is helping the big club right now. It’s not going to be there this season. Is he improving faster and getting closer to his goals by being around his father and the big squad, or is this just about keeping LeBron happy because he sees his son around the facilities and at games? None of us on the outside know the answer, but the only thing the Lakers should prioritize is Bronny. They drafted him at No. 55, and they are paying him. They made a bet he can become an NBA player, and the Lakers need to do whatever gets him to that goal.

For now, Bronny will split time and only be in the G-League when the South Bay Lakers are at home.