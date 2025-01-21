 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity
Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, start times, schedules, drivers and storylines

Nicklaus: McIlroy 'has a lot more majors in him'
Bills' Allen 'is playing cleanest football' in NFL
Vice Golf expanding into a 'more accessible' brand

Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Spurs’ Stephon Castle reportedly to compete in Slam Dunk Contest

  
Published January 21, 2025 01:40 AM
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 17: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Frost Bank Center on January 17, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The last time a regular NBA roster player won the Slam Dunk Contest was in 2022. Chicago’s Matas Buzelis and San Antonio’s Stephon Castle want to change that.

The two rookies have accepted invites to be part of the Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday night (according to reports from Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Shams Charania). They are two of the four expected to compete in the contest. This year’s contest will take place on Feb. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Buzelis, the No. 11 pick of the Bulls last June, was part of All-Star weekend last year in Indianapolis as one of the G-League players in the Rising Stars competition. This season he’s come off the bench for about 13 minutes a night for Chicago, averaging 4.9 points a game.

Castle, the No. 4 pick of the Spurs out of UConn, looks like a First Tean All-Rookie player so far this season averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists a game as he learns to play next to Victor Wembanyama. He has been hot of late, scoring 20+ points in three of his last four games.

The Dunk Contest will be part of All-Star Saturday night, also featuring the Skills Competition, the 3-Point Contest, and this year an expected (and expanded) 3-point rematch between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

