Bulls reportedly considering Zach LaVine trade, here are three potential landing spots

This past summer, the Bulls took the temperature of the trade market for Zach LaVine. However, to other teams’ executives it felt like little more than that, Chicago didn’t seem serious about moving on (something NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported). Chicago kept the asking price much higher than the market wanted to pay for a guy who was still owed $178 million over four years, it seems more like Chicago was trying to get the feel for the market should the time come that they wanted to make a trade.

That time is now. At least according to executives from other teams who have talked to Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, who wrote that the tone of talks out of Chicago has changed and they seem more serious.

LaVine, a two-time All-Star and one of the best isolation scorers in the league, is averaging 21.9 points per game this season (although his shooting efficiency is down). However, brings little else to the table besides scoring is owed three years and $138 million after this season, limiting his market.

Who might be interested? Here are three teams to keep an eye on:

(One quick note: If the Bulls do this it can’t be a half measure — they need to trade DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic by the end of next offseason. Go all in on the rebuild — the fans will embrace it if you draft well and can sell hope. DeRozan is a scorer on an expiring contract, Caruso is an elite perimeter defender, and both would garner considerable trade interest at the deadline this season. Ultimately, this isn’t a VP of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas decision, it is an ownership call.)

1) Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James turns 39 next month and is in his 21st NBA season — and he has to carry the Lakers. The Lakers offense falls off by 16.3 points per 100 possessions this season when he is off the court, and they lack a secondary shot creator who strikes fear into a defense (Anthony Davis can score but does not create shots the same way). If the Lakers are going to win another ring with LeBron, this roster is not deep enough yet (and this might be the best year, with Denver clearly the best team in the West but nobody standing out behind them so far, except maybe the Timberwolves).

The Lakers could not trade for LaVine until Dec. 15, when the players they signed this summer become available to be moved. If the Bulls wait until mid-December or later to make a move Los Angeles could do a trade that sends their 2029 first-round pick plus D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince to Chicago (Gabe Vincent and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino could be subbed in for Prince). Most likely the deal is even bigger than that with multiple players going in each direction.

Are the Lakers ready to go all-in on one more run? They should be. The Bulls will listen to other offers, but the Lakers will position themselves at the front of the line.

2) Philadelphia 76ers

At 8-1, 76ers fans are happy to make the “addition by subtraction” argument about trading James Harden, because Tyrese Maxey is making a star turn. Maxey and Embiid look like Philly’s superstar duo, and they are surrounded by quality players such as Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and the eventually healthy again (soon, we hope) Kelly Oubre Jr.

Do the 76ers need one more shot creator to threaten Boston and Denver in the playoffs? Many people around the league think yes, and LaVine could be that guy if he’s willing to buy into Nick Nurse’s system and play off the ball more. In the wake of the Harden trade, Philly has multiple first-round picks plus expiring contracts it could trade for LaVine. That said, Philadephia may not be in a rush to get a deal done.

Bulls 2 time All Star Zach LaVine could be available in a trade according to @ShamsCharania. It’s my understanding the Sixers will look into this but I’m told they are happy with the way the team is playing right now and would probably lean towards waiting until the trade… pic.twitter.com/scQ8JboAyN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2023

3) Memphis Grizzlies

The lack of shot creation in Memphis outside of Ja Morant has become painfully obvious during their 2-8 start to the season while Morant serves his 25-game suspension. That is where LaVine comes in. Memphis could bring him in and put him next to Morant, instantly boosting the offense.

Memphis has all its own picks plus young players and contracts to make it work. Some combination of Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams, David Roddy, maybe Brandon Clarke can get it done. If the Bulls went this route it would be about the picks and signal a complete rebuild.

More than just these three teams will throw their hat in the ring for LaVine, but the number of teams he could potentially boost to contender status is limited. A lot of teams will kick the tires on a deal, but the markets for DeRozan and Caruso may be deeper. However, neither of them can light it up quite like Lavine.