Sixers’ Kelly Oubre briefly hospitalized after being struck by car as a pedestrian

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre was briefly hospitalized after being struck by a car as a pedestrian in his neighborhood, NBC Sports Philadelphia has confirmed.

Oubre was released from the hospital late Sunday night and will work with the 76ers medical staff on his recovery, something ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report. While his injuries are not season-ending, he is expected to miss considerable time. Multiple 76ers representatives, including team president Daryl Morey, were with Oubre while he was in the hospital.

Oubre, a late bargain signing by the 76ers during the offseason, has emerged as an important part of the 7-1 Sixers, moving into the starting lineup after the James Harden trade also sent P.J. Tucker out, and is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. He has sounded upbeat about his experience as a 76er, something NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day, man,” Oubre said recently. “I know that I’m very hungry to prove myself in this league. Obviously this summer was very stressful for me, so I had a lot of pent-up energy for this season really built up. But I think that transitioning to a new situation couldn’t have been more seamless because of [head coach Nick Nurse], because of the supporting cast members, and also just my work ethic.”

There are no details about the incident but police are investigating the incident.