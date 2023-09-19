Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly to sign with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia’s depth chart lives in flux because the storm that is a disgruntled James Harden is gathering steam and expected to hit shore right at the start of training camp.

However, you can never have enough wing depth, so the 76ers are adding Kelly Oubre on a one-year deal, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levik of NBC Sports Philadelphia. This will be a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

At that price this is a low-risk move for Philly.

The 76ers pick up the best free agent still available, a 6'7" wing bucket getter who averaged 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds a game last season in Charlotte. While there are holes in his game — 3-point shooting and efficiency overall, passing, and defense — there is a role for Oubre in the league and on the Sixers.

For Oubre, it allows him to show how he can contribute in a role on a contender, helping him line up future contracts.

The 76ers were going to start Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on the wing (with Harden at the point), with D’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green behind them (Green is on a non-guaranteed contract). Oubre will be looking to carve out his spot in that group, although if Harden gets his wish to be sent out of town, the entire lineup could shift.