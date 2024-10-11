Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s chase-down block on LeBron James

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uclawbb_hccloseint_241011.jpg
Close wants UCLA to be ‘obsessed’ with the process
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_uclawbb_hccloseint_241011.jpg
Close wants UCLA to be ‘obsessed’ with the process
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s chase-down block on LeBron James

  
Published October 11, 2024 10:04 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason game at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LeBron James wasn’t happy to be there in the first place.

He was even less happy after this play — LeBron was about to overpower Damian Lillard in transition and get the easy layup when Giannis Antetokounmpo came flying in for the insane chase-down block.

Watch that again and look at how far back Antetokounmpo is and how fast he closes the gap.

Turnabout is fair play — LeBron is one of the greatest chase-down block artists the game has ever seen, but Karma comes for everyone. The good new for LeBron is that in 11 days he won’t have to fly anywhere for preseason games, at least the long flights will be for regular season games.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks