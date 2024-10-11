Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s chase-down block on LeBron James

LeBron James wasn’t happy to be there in the first place.

Can someone please explain to me why we’re getting on a ✈️ and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!? — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2024

He was even less happy after this play — LeBron was about to overpower Damian Lillard in transition and get the easy layup when Giannis Antetokounmpo came flying in for the insane chase-down block.

Watch that again and look at how far back Antetokounmpo is and how fast he closes the gap.

Turnabout is fair play — LeBron is one of the greatest chase-down block artists the game has ever seen, but Karma comes for everyone. The good new for LeBron is that in 11 days he won’t have to fly anywhere for preseason games, at least the long flights will be for regular season games.