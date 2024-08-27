 Skip navigation
Duke freshman, projected 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg signs shoe deal with New Balance

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:01 PM
2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Cooper Flagg #31 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team inbounds the ball during a practice session scrimmage against the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team at the team’s training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cooper Flagg, the 17-year-old Duke freshman projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next June, has signed a shoe deal before even stepping on an NCAA court.

Flagg reached a deal with New Balance, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by New Balance. Part of why he signed with New Balance is the company’s connection with his home state of Maine.

“The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg told ESPN. “That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It’s a perfect fit.”

Flagg is a 6'9" two-way wing who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Montverde Academy in Florida during his senior season.

This summer, he stood out as part of the USA Select team that worked out with the USA Basketball squad that went on to win gold at the Paris Olympics. On a Select roster that included NBA players Jalen Duren (Detroit), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami), Brandon Miller (Charlotte), Trey Murphy (New Orleans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State), Jalen Suggs (Orlando) and Amen Thompson (Houston), Flagg stood out as one of the best players on that roster. He was impressive in scrimmages against Team USA and looked as good or better than any of the pros.

Flagg looks like an NBA franchise cornerstone in a draft with a few players who have that potential (Ace Baley at Rutgers, VJ Edgecombe at Baylor, Dylan Harper at Rutgers). Thanks to the NIL, Flagg doesn’t have to waste a year of his earning potential to go through the motions of amateurism before becoming a pro, he is earning money now. And a signature shoe is likely in his future.