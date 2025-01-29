Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to undergo surgery for torn labrum in left shoulder, out for season

Jalen Johnson, the Hawks forward in the middle of a breakout season that could see him named an All-Star reserve, is now out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a story broken by Chris Haynes. That has been confirmed by other reports, noting Johnson will undergo surgery to repair the tear.

Johnson injured his shoulder last Thursday against Toronto on a relatively innocuous foul while attempting to block Raptors forward Scottie Barnes’ shot. Johnson went straight to the bench, and the Hawks said he was out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

This is a punch to the gut for Hawks fans (as their reaction on social media shows). Johnson was in the middle of a breakout season, averaging 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.6 steals a game while shooting 50% from the floor. The Hawks have a +1.4 net rating this season when he is on the court. He might not make the cut, but he is absolutely in the mix for an East All-Star reserve spot (Trae Young likely is the Hawk headed to San Francisco).

Atlanta is the No. 9 seed in the East and likely will still make the play-in despite the injury, but their chances of advancing and being a first-round threat in the East diminish quickly without Johnson and his two-way play.

